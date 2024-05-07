Sharks fans wildly celebrate NHL draft lottery win on social media
For the first time in franchise history, the Sharks possess the No. 1 overall selection in the NHL Draft.
San Jose was awarded the No. 1 overall selection after winning the NHL draft lottery Tuesday, putting the Sharks in pole position to land standout prospect Macklin Celebrini.
OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: The @SanJoseSharks will select first overall in the 2024 #NHLDraft! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/xbuwCfpfV1
— NHL (@NHL) May 7, 2024
The news of San Jose's draft-lottery win sent Sharks fans into a frenzied celebration on social media.
All of San Jose rn #sharkslotto pic.twitter.com/BskVr0OlJL
— #SJSharkie (@sjsharkie) May 7, 2024
WE’RE NUMBER ONE!!! @SanJoseSharks #sjsharks pic.twitter.com/UyRQqy9hSL
— Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) May 7, 2024
SHARKS FINALLY GOT A FIRST OVERALL PICK pic.twitter.com/Tw8twpDgam
— 🛋️ (@rookieseasons) May 7, 2024
MACKLIN CELEBRINI IS A SAN JOSE SHARK pic.twitter.com/Q6QVmb6krP
— Sidney Crosby Enthusiast (😲) (@CrosbyForMVP) May 7, 2024
YOUR SAN JOSE SHARKS WITH THE FIRST OVERALL PICK OF THE 2024 NHL DRAFT pic.twitter.com/L2wnwvpx3G
— ؘ (@parisonfiIm) May 7, 2024
macklin celebrini and will smith on the san jose sharks 2024-2025 roster pic.twitter.com/TGZtbMly73
— ariel (@w88kies) May 7, 2024
macklin celebrini YOU are a San Jose Shark !! #NHLDraftLottery pic.twitter.com/tevs2YGA8V
— Mohammed Khan (@hotelroomkeyz) May 7, 2024
Sharkies number 1 overall 🧙♂️🧙♂️🧙♂️the season was worth it
— jason demers (@jasondemers5) May 7, 2024
San Jose Sharks win the lottery pic.twitter.com/A6sA1HO4qG
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 7, 2024
The San Jose Sharks will have the first shot at Celebrini in the 2024 NHL Draft 🦈 pic.twitter.com/WIBOenxNJe
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 7, 2024
BAY AREA MACKLIN 🔥
THE SAN JOSE SHARKS HAVE WON THE 2024 NHL DRAFT LOTTERY 🦈 pic.twitter.com/3gEJjwr488
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024
FIRST EVER NUMBER ONE PICK TO THE #SJSHARKS!!!
— Josh (🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈ALLY) #BLM #CMCISANINER (@SharksJosh95) May 7, 2024
Macklin Celebrini to the San Jose Sharks? Might be time to get pumped up for NHL again. pic.twitter.com/6t6ULBDhAn
— 🎮 DonyellFreak 💛💙 (@DonyellFreak) May 7, 2024
Sharks fans will have the opportunity to celebrate again when the 2024 NHL Draft kicks off on June 28, where San Jose presumptively will make their selection of Celebrini official.