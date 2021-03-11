Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant after Nets add Blake Griffin

It was inevitable that the Brooklyn Nets would get some harsh criticism from basketball fans after adding Blake Griffin to a star-studded squad that is already one of the favorites to win a title. On Wednesday, Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe said that he “thought this was KD’s moment to lead a team to a championship.” Considering that the Nets landed Griffin liked to another All-Star big man in Andre Drummond, Sharpe called out Durant on Instagram.

Shannon Sharpe: “I thought this was KD’s moment to lead a team to a championship.” Kevin Durant: “Whatever I did, I apologize Shannon.” Via Instagram pic.twitter.com/GV5cruStCY — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) March 10, 2021

As seen above, Sharpe made sure to also display a famous Durant tweet from 2010 where Durant criticized the Heat and Lakers for collecting star players.

Durant responded to Sharpe in an Instagram comment.

“Whatever I did, I apologize Shannon.”

Durant has been receiving this type of criticism since he joined the Warriors, and wrongfully so. Durant is already being blamed for not “leading” Brooklyn to a championship because GM Sean Marks and the Nets organization wants to add more depth at the four position and go all in on their pursuit of a ring. The only thing Durant did was help recruit Blake Griffin, in which he actually played a big part in doing so. Blake Griffin mentioned in the Nets media availability on Wednesday that he “talked to KD the most” when he was asked on which player played the biggest part in recruiting.

Shannon Sharpe has every right to criticize Durant; however, he should not forget to acknowledge that every team is trying to better their squad as much as they can.