Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes 2nd in 2023-24 MVP award

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Nikola Jokic has won the 2023-24 MVP award. This is the 29-year-old’s third time he won the prestigious trophy.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting. Luka Doncic finished third to round out the top-three vote-getters.

Jokic finished with 926 voting points. Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 640 voting points — 15 first-place votes, 40 second-place votes, 40 third-place votes, three fourth-place votes and one fifth-place vote.

The full voting results can be viewed below:

This shouldn’t be a shocker. It felt inevitable over the last month that Jokic was going to win the MVP award. The real intrigue was who’d finish higher between Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic.

Even though he didn’t win the award, Gilgeous-Alexander had a phenomenal season where he entered the upper echelon of elite players. The 25-year-old has had back-to-back top-five MVP finishes.

In 75 games, he averaged 30.1 points on 53.5% shooting, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top seed and a 17-win improvement from last season.

This is likely the first of many All-NBA caliber seasons by Gilgeous-Alexander. At 25 years old, he’s in his prime. The Thunder continue to have MVP-caliber players on their roster.

