Several players ejected after fight in final moments of San Diego Strike Force game

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Several players were ejected with just under a minute left in the game between the San Diego Strike Force and the Bay Area Panthers after a fight broke out in the stands.

Just moments after Bay Area player Terin Adams was carted off the field from an injury, a fight started in the stands, prompting security and players from both teams to run into the stands in a hectic last half of the game.

In total, five players were ejected with just 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s game that aired on FOX 5.

As you can see in this video (just after the 3 hour mark), the game stopped for a few minutes when a fight broke out in the stands. Several players were then seen rushing into the crowd in the stands in what announcers said appeared to be a fight between families.

The referee eventually ejected five players from the game for going into the stands, in what he cited was based on the Indoor Football League rules. Some fans nearby were escorted out during the incident as well.

Three Bay Area players — Joe Foucha, Morris Joseph Jr., and Suh Kamara — and two Strike Force players — Arthur Jackson III and Marques “Hoodie” Rodgers — were ejected after the incident Sunday evening.

None of the players were actually involved in the fight.

The Week Seven game ended 33 to 32, with the Bay Area Panthers’ win bringing them to 5-0. San Diego Strike Force is now 3-2.

The Strike Force takes on Northern Arizona Wranglers next at 3:05 p.m. on May 5.

