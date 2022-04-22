Seven-round mock draft: NFL.com has Cowboys trading picks to move up in 1st

Dallas is currently sitting on nine picks heading into next week’s draft. But in this mock exercise from NFL.com’s draft analyst Chad Reuter, the Cowboys deal away two picks in order to move up in the first round to get the prospect they really want.

Now with a total of seven hypothetical picks, the team still addresses their thinnest spots: wide receiver, edge rusher, and linebacker. And they double up on the offensive line with two new additions to their Great Wall rebuilding project.

From the Panther, the Bison, and the Rebel to the Badger and the Buckeye, all the way to a pair of Tar Heels late, here’s a look at who Reuter picks to be wearing new silver and blue uniforms at rookie minicamp.

Round 1, Pick 21: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) gets set for a play during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Cowboys follow through on the hint dropped last week by owner Jerry Jones. They do, in fact, move up to get the player they want, but it’s not one of the wide receivers that many believe Jones to be coveting. Instead, it’s the versatile tackle from Northern Iowa, who they select over fellow linemen Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson. To get Penning, Dallas swaps first-round picks with New England and gives up a fourth- and a fifth-rounder (picks 129 and 178). But what they get is an “aggressive and athletic future right tackle” who also has experience on the left side, handy should Tyron Smith miss time.

Round 2, Pick 56: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs with the ball in the first half against the American squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Watson has breakaway speed and excellent route-running skills, checking two of the boxes left blank by Amari Cooper’s departure. He was no stranger to carrying the ball in the reverse with the Bison, making him a candidate to also fill Cedrick Wilson’s role in the Cowboys’ gadget play repertoire. He’s coming off a solid Senior Bowl week and one of the best combine performances in recent memory. Dallas leaves buzzed-about Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore on the board to take Watson.

Round 3, Pick 88: Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) is pursued by Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) in the third quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has gone to the Cowboys in many a mock. It’s not his on-the-field skills that cause concern; it’s his off-the-field troubles. He was indefinitely suspended from the Rebels program in 2020 due to sexual battery charges, but then allowed to return to the team after all charges were cleared. Jerry Jones reportedly told him during his Dallas visit that the club “needs another Micah Parsons.” His high upside makes him worth the risk here.

Round 5, Pick 155: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) attempts to run through the tackle of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) after evading Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

That first-round trade left Dallas without a fourth-round pick, giving them a long time to mull over who to take with the fifth-round selection they got from Cleveland in the Amari Cooper deal. They opt for this Badgers tight end who fits the Dalton Schultz mold: an adequate blocker who can also stretch the seam and be a safety blanket for Dak Prescott in the passing game.

Round 5, Pick 167: Thayer Munford Jr., OL, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) blocks tight end Cade Stover (16) and offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Ohio State Football Training Camp

Experience is a true asset on the offensive line, and Munford has tons of it. A four-year starter, he played his first three Buckeye seasons as a tackle, then moved to guard in his final year. He’s massive- 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds- and boasts an elite wingspan. The Cowboys love versatile lineman who can move around as needed, and depth up front is always welcome.

Round 5, Pick 176: Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina

Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is hit by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel (44) as he passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys use their third pick of the fifth round to address the linebacking corps. Gemmel started every game for the Tar Heels over the past three seasons, and finished second on the team in tackles each of those years. His teammates nicknamed him “The General” for his leadership traits; UNC head coach Mack Brown is an unabashed fan who claims Gemmel has never once had a loaf or lazy step in practice.

Round 6, Pick 193: Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry (2) catches the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas goes back to the Chapel Hill well for this long, physical cornerback. While he has prototypical size and length for the position, he lacks fluidity and change of direction. He’s a developmental project who will likely need to improve his athleticism, but his physical attributes make him a late-round option worth exploring.

