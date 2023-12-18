Seton Hall basketball's offense fires on all cylinders in win over Missouri

Seton Hall basketball basketball coach Shaheen Holloway showed faith in a couple of struggling starters, and they rewarded him in a big way Sunday.

Al-Amir Dawes, Dylan Addae-Wusu and Dre Davis fired on all cylinders as the Pirates beat Missouri 93-87 in Kansas City, a potential season-saving win to close out the non-conference schedule.

The Quad 2 victory, technically on a neutral site because Kansas City is two hours from Missouri’s campus, improves the Hall to 7-4 heading into Big East play. Crucially, it’s the Pirates first win over high-major competition after starting the season 0-4 in that category. Perhaps most importantly, it shows what this group is capable of on the offensive end.

Dawes, who came in shooting 9-of-54 against high majors, drilled his first two 3-point attempts – both of the catch-and-shoot variety, which is his specialty – and finished with 25 points (on 9-of-16 shooting) with 3 assists and no turnovers.

Missouri guard Sean East II (55) shoots under pressure from Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Addae-Wusu showed the ball-handling chops he displayed at times with St. John’s, handing out six assists and taking the playmaking lead as Kadary Richmond got off to a slow start. Addae-Wusu finished with a next-level glue-guy line: 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 6 boards, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Davis bounced back from three straight tough outings to tally 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting with 8 rebounds.

Missouri (7-4) owned a win at Pitt and pushed Kansas hard on the road last week before losing by nine.

3 THOUGHTS

1-Good shooting cures a lot of ills

Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) looks to pass against the Missouri Tigers

It’s simplistic, but sometimes basketball is not rocket science: The Hall’s shooters have to make shots, and that starts with Dawes. He’s actually gotten good looks during most of their losses but couldn’t find the stroke. When Dawes is hitting, especially early, it opens the floor for everyone else.

It didn’t show in the record thus far, but the Pirates’ ball movement has gotten incrementally better this season over last, and so has ball security. The offense’s problem has been shot-making. There’s a hardwood adage that good shooting cures a lot of ills, and that certainly applies here, but many of those makes against Missouri were facilitated by good ball movement and smart shot selection.

Overall, Seton Hall shot 59 percent from the field, including 10-of-23 from 3-point range (.433), and handed out 16 assists.

It should be noted that Missouri came in with the 85th-ranked defense in the country according to the analytics website Kenpom.com, so this was impressive.

2. Confidence-builder or one-off?

Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) and Seton Hall Pirates guard Isaiah Coleman (21) and guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) fight for a rebound

Holloway pushed the right buttons after the demoralizing loss to Rutgers – emptying his bench against Monmouth to show the starters how it’s done, but ultimately staying the course with his veterans.

Whether this was a “they were due” game or the turning of a corner remains to be seen. Seton Hall’s 3-point defense remains problematic. After Rutgers shot 12-of-24 from deep against the Pirates, Missouri also shot 12-of-24 from beyond the arc. Guys are helping and getting burned. That has to get fixed or at least improved.

But remember that Dawes, Davis and Addae-Wusu have histories of serviceable-to-good shooting. If his performance awakened them, there could be something to build on.

3. Huge week ahead

Big East play opens with a bang as fifth-ranked and defending national champion UConn, which his 10-1 with the lone loss a nail-biter at Kansas, visits the Prudential Center Wednesday (7 p.m. CBS Sports Network). Then comes a Saturday trip to mercurial Xavier, which is 6-5 with losses to Delaware and Oakland (2 p.m., Fox Sports 1).

A split will be tough to attain, but it would go a long way toward pushing the reset button as the calendar turns to 2024.

3 QUOTES

