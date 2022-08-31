Serena Williams US Open 2022 match tracker: The tennis legend seeks a massive upset over Anett Kontaveit

Serena Williams is still here. Expectations were low for Williams when she entered the 2022 US Open, but she turned in a strong performance during her first-round win over Danka Kovinic on Monday.

Now, she faces a much tougher task. If Williams is going to make one final miracle run before she retires, she's going to have to take down No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

After struggling in hard-court matches over the summer, Kontaveit looked strong during a straight-set win over Jaqueline Cristian on Monday. Kontaveit and Williams have never faced off against each other before. Kontaveit said she's excited to take on the tennis legend. Williams won't be feeling any pressure, telling reporters, "Everything is a bonus for me" after her first-round win.

Follow along with us as Williams looks to continue her US Open when she takes on Kontaveit at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.