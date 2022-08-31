Serena Williams US Open 2022 match tracker: The tennis legend seeks a massive upset over Anett Kontaveit
Serena Williams is still here. Expectations were low for Williams when she entered the 2022 US Open, but she turned in a strong performance during her first-round win over Danka Kovinic on Monday.
Now, she faces a much tougher task. If Williams is going to make one final miracle run before she retires, she's going to have to take down No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit in the second round.
After struggling in hard-court matches over the summer, Kontaveit looked strong during a straight-set win over Jaqueline Cristian on Monday. Kontaveit and Williams have never faced off against each other before. Kontaveit said she's excited to take on the tennis legend. Williams won't be feeling any pressure, telling reporters, "Everything is a bonus for me" after her first-round win.
Follow along with us as Williams looks to continue her US Open when she takes on Kontaveit at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
What a game. Kontaveit fends off three break points in a 12-plus minute game that included 21 points to hold serve and take a 4-3 lead. Gritty score for the world's No. 2 player.
Serena slipped and fell on a return, but appears to be OK.
Kontaveit just hit a wide shot that bounced off the net and in for a point to gain the advantage. This is the most competitive game of the match so far. Still tied at 3-3.
Serena's return just knocked Kontaveit off balance.
With the crowd enthusiastically behind Serena, this has to be an unnerving atmosphere for Kontaveit.
Still no breaks. Kontaveit allows just one point to Serena, comfortably holds in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead.
Now Serena fights off a break point. We're tied at 2-2.
Kontaveit fends of two break points. Leads 2-1 in the first.