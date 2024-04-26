See where Savannah area high school athletes signed to play college sports

At 6-foot and 295 pounds with his ability to anchor the defensive line for Benedictine, Jeremiah "Tank" Thomas has one of the most appropriate sports nicknames in the Coastal Empire.

Thomas was at the crux of what is considered one of the most famous goal line stands in state history when BC held back Cedartown on four plays from the 1-yard line to close out the game and win the 2022 Class 4A state title in a driving rainstorm in Atlanta.

A three-year starter on the BC defense, Thomas was a pivotal player on back-to-back state title teams as a sophomore and junior. He had 61 tackles and four sacks as a senior, and 162 tackles and nine sacks for his prep career. On Tuesday, he set his future in motion as he signed a scholarship to play at Benedict College.

"Tank was a mainstay on our defense for the last three years and I don't know how we're going to replace him," Cadet Coach Danny Britt said. "He was one of the main guys on that goal line stand that won us a championship. He's a 300-pound plus guy who is very strong with heavy hands. He's been an absolute force for us, and he's got that infectious smile. He's a guy everyone loves to be around and we're going to miss him."

Thomas said he's going to miss BC too.

"Benedictine is a structured school that prepares you for the real world. After four years here, I'm ready to do whatever I am asked," said Thomas, who earns A's and B's in the classroom and plans to major in business management. "I'll never forget that goal line stand -- it was the scariest, and gladdest moment I've had in my life."

Benedictine's Jeremiah "Tank" Thomas, pictured with his family, signed to play football at Benedict College on April 23, 2024.

St. Andrew's signings

Three football players from St. Andrew's put pen to paper on Monday as they signed to play with their respective colleges.

RaKari Harrison signed to play at Erskine College, while Hayward Pollard signed with Brevard College and Tripp Jackson with Wheaton College in Chicago.

Harrison was a standout linebacker and tight end for the Lions and had 51 tackles, with nine tackles for loss and a pair of sacks with three touchdown catches as a senior.

From left to right: Hayward Pollard (Brevard), RaKari Harrison (Erskine) and Tripp Jackson (Wheaton) of St. Andrew's signed to play football at their respective schools on April 22, 2024.

"RaKari is a great kid and a great player with an endless motor," said former St. Andrew's coach Kevin Prisant, who is now an assistant at Southland Academy. "He's committed to the sport and will do whatever is asked of him."

Pollard (6-foot, 300 pounds) played on both sides of the line for the Lions and had 19 tackles and three sacks, while also playing a big role offensively.

"Hayward is a plugger and he was the strongest player on the team," Prisant said. "He was a four-year starter and had 10 sacks his junior year. He got hurt in our seventh game this year and that was a huge blow to the team. He'll be great at Brevard."

Jackson (6-1, 245) was another two-way lineman who had 59 tackles as a senior.

"Tripp is an excellent student athlete who is a high academic achiever," Prisant said. "He went both ways for us, but I think he'll be an offensive lineman in college. He has the versatility to play at guard or tackle on either side."

Calvary Day signings

Five athletes from Calvary Day signed with their respective colleges on April 18.

Two wrestlers signed as Chipper Creager is headed to Life University and Brogan Flannigan signed with Minot State University in North Dakota.

Jordan Tillman signed to play football at Guilford College, and volleyball player Taylor Kennedy is headed to Edward Waters University. Chris Fleming signed to play lacrosse at Coker University.

Chipper Creager of the Calvary Day wrestling team.

Creager was an All-Greater Savannah selection as a heavyweight after winning an area title, finishing third at sectionals and then fifth in the state tournament.

"I've always loved wrestling because it's just you going up against another guy and whoever wants it more, and has more heart, is usually going to win," said Creager, who posted a record of 46-9 as a senior.

Flannigan competed at 175 pounds this year and won an area title, before becoming the first Calvary wrestler to take a sectional crown. He was third in the Class 3A state meet and earned All-Greater Savannah honors with a season record of 47-6.

Tillman made an impact with the Calvary football team that reached the Class 3A state semifinals. He rushed for 419 yards and four scores on the season.

Kennedy was a strong presence at the net for the Cavalier volleyball team as the 6-foot middle and outside hitter was a first-team All-Region 3-3A selection for a team that reached the Class 3A Sweet 16.

Fleming was a standout as a defensive midfielder for a Calvary lacrosse team that reached the state playoffs.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Benedictine's Jeremiah Thomas signs to play football at Benedict College