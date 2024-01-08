See where Savannah area football players have landed after entering the transfer portal

The transfer portal has changed the look of NCAA football, with players getting the opportunity to make moves throughout their college careers without paying the price of losing eligibillity.

A number of former high school players from the Greater Savannah area have changed the direction of their future by entering the portal.

Here's a look at some of the top portal players from our area — and where they are headed to play next season.

Daylan Dotson

The former Jenkins star made the move from Tennessee Martin to UCF. The standout defensive lineman was a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, a Phil Steele FCS All-American first-team selection and the Phil Steele Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-3, 255-pound pound defensive end had 51 tackles with seven sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and seven passes broken up. The rising senior had offers including Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Houston and Virginia Tech coming out of the portal before selecting UCF.

Former Jenkins star Daylan Dotson has transferred from Tennessee Martin to play football at UCF.

Jakeen Harris

The former Benedictine star made the move from North Carolina State to North Carolina. He suffered a season-ending injury in NC State's season opener at Connecticut. The standout senior strong safety had his best season with the Wolfpack in 2020 when he was third on the team with 76 tackles.

He was named the Savannah Morning News Player of the Year in his senior season of 2018 with BC, when he also won the Finocchiaro Award as the top player in Chatham County. He was a key player on BC's run to its second state football title as a sophomore in 2016.

Winston Wright

The standout receiver out of Memorial Day is making the move from Florida State to Eastern Carolina. Wright was the Savannah Morning News Male Athlete of the Year in his senior year of 2019, when he also the winner of the Ashley Dearing Award as Savannah's most versatile male athlete.

He started his college career at West Virginia, where he was an All-Big 12 second-team selection as a sophomore. He transferred to play at Florida State and missed his first season with an injury, and didn't get much playing time this year with the Seminoles. He has 133 career receptions in college for 1,374 yards and seven scores in his college career. He has one more year of college eligibility.

Winston Wright of West Virginia in action against TCU in Nov. of 2020.

Austin Blaske

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman left Georgia and signed with the University of North Carolina. The former South Effingham star redshirted at UGA in 2020 and saw action in 18 games over the last three seasons.

Blaske is known for his versatility and ability to play all five positions up front. He was an all-state first-team selection at South Effingham as a senior, when he also won the Class 5A state wrestling heavyweight title.

Kenny Odom

The speedster out of Savannah Country Day entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Austin Peay. The 5-foot-8, 163-pounder started in three of 12 games for Austin Peay this year and had 28 catches for 301 yards and three scores.

The former SCD star missed his senior season after suffering a shoulder injury in the second game of the year. He had 54 receptions for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, when he finished second in the 100 meters, third in the 200 meters and fourth in the high jump in the Class A Private State Track and Field meet. He'll be a redshirt sophomore in his first season at UTEP.

Mark Langston

The former Savannah Christian football and baseball star started his college career as a long snapper at Kennesaw State before transferring to Georgia Southern, where he started 22 games in 2021 and 2022. He missed this season after a knee injury as a junior.

Langston entered the transfer portal and signed with Indiana University, where he will be a redshirt senior next season.

Jayden Perry

Perry was a standout in his high school career at Islands as a long snapper and went on to play at Coastal Carolina before moving on to Indiana State, where he was the team's primary long snapper the last two years.

He entered the transfer portal and has signed to play at the University of Cincinnati, where he'll have one year of eligibility.

Britton Williams

The former standout kicker from Richmond Hill has made the move from Georgia Southern to sign with Kennesaw State.

He saw action as a freshman in 2021 at Georgia Southern, connecting on all three of his extra point attempts, while making all four of his field goal attempts, with a long of 49 yards, while earning All-Academic honors. He didn't play in 2022 and redshirted.

