Fall all-area series: Here are the top 2023 Savannah-area high school football players

It was a memorable high school football season in the Greater Savannah area as four teams advanced to the GHSA state semifinals with Savannah Christian, Calvary Day, Benedictine and Bryan County making deep runs, and SCPS advancing to the GHSA state title game.

In SCISA action, Bethesda capped off an undefeated season with a stirring comeback to beat Williamsburg Academy 18-17 for the Class 2A state crown – the first in program history for the Blazers under veteran coach Antwain Turner in his 19th season at the helm

Bryan County also had the best season in school history, just three seasons after a winless campaign. In his fourth year, Cherard Freeman led his squad to its first region title, first playoff win and the Class A Division I Final Four, finishing 12-2.

Turner and Freeman earned All-Greater Savannah Co-Football Coaches of the Year honors for their efforts.

The All-Greater Savannah Football team is announced today. The first-team selections will be recognized at the The Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards show Friday, June 7, at the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center, where the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Overall Football Player of the Year will be announced.

For more information about the show

Here is the 2023 All-Greater Savannah Football team.

All-Greater Savannah First-Team Offense

Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day, Sr., QB

The Tennessee signee was named the Region 3-3A MVP as he helped lead the Cavs to the Class 3A state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champ Cedar Grove 49-42. He threw for 305 yards and five scores in that game and ran for another touchdown. On the season, he completed 72% of his passes for 3,028 yards with 38 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 439 yards and 11 more scores. Merklinger was the co-winner of the Finocchiaro Award as the top player in Savannah.

Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine, Sr., QB/DB

Kromenhoek, who signed with Florida State, helped his team to the state semis after winning titles the previous two years. He completed 63% of his passes for 2,578 yards with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions while running for 558 yards and seven scores. He also played defensive back at the end of the year with 15 tackles and a caused fumble. He was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Region 3-4A.

RaShawn Truell, New Hampstead, Jr., QB

In his first year as a starter for the Phoenix, Truell became one of the top players in the state. He was named the the co-winner of the Finocchiaro Award and Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Region 3-4A. He completed 58% of his passes for 3,308 yards with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 138 yards and four scores. He set a school record, passing for 533 yards with four touchdowns in a loss to Benedictine.

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian, Jr., RB

Smalls led the team to the Class 3A state championship game. He rushed for 1,903 yards and had 34 total touchdowns. He came on strong in the playoffs -- rushing for 692 yards and scoring14 touchdowns in five games, including a career-high total of 214 yards rushing in the state semifinal win over Carver-Columbus and three scores in the state final. Smalls was an All-Region 3-3A first-team selection.

Austin Clemons, Bryan County, Sr., RB/LB

Clemons returned from an injury in his junior season and helped lead Bryan County to best season in school history and a berth in the Class A Division I semifinals. He was named Region 1-3A Division I Player of the Year after rushing for 1,803 yards and 22 touchdowns. On defense, he had 107 tackles, including 22.5 for losses, with 6.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions. Clemons signed with Middle Tennessee State.

Nick Bliss, Richmond Hill, Sr., ATH

Bliss was a touchdown-scoring machine. He rushed for 602 yards and 14 touchdowns and and caught 46 passes for 540 yards and four scores. He added 347 yards in punt and kick returns, with two more touchdowns for 20 on the year. He also blocked a pair of punts. Bliss was named Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year and team MVP. He has offers from schools including Marist and Erskine.

Jaylen Hampton, New Hampstead, Sr., WR

Hampton established himself as one of the top offensive weapons in Georgia. He caught 73 passes for 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and five scores. The All-Region 3-4A first-team selection signed to play at Western Kentucky.

Caden Arnold, Calvary Day, Sr., WR

Arnold was a game-changer for the Cavs. . He was a first-team All-Region 3-3A selection as he caught 56 passes for 1,058 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He had four straight 100-yard receiving games in the playoffs, with 21 receptions for 460 yards and six scores. He has offers from schools including Stetson, Marist and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Michael Smith, Calvary Day, Sr., TE

Smith was a dominating force at tight end for the Cavs. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound four-star recruit had 33 catches for 722 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith was first-team All-Region 3-3A and has signed to play for South Carolina.

Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, Jr., OL

Ward had another impressive campaign for the Cadets, anchoring a line that paved the way for 227 yards rushing and 198 yards passing while averaging 37 points per game. The 6-4, 325-pounder has offers including Alabama, Colorado, LSU and Auburn. Ward was All-Region 3-4A first team.

Elyjah Thurmon, Bradwell, Sr., OL

A versatile athlete who also stars for the Tigers basketball team, Thurmon played center but is comfortable at any of the five positions up front. A first-team All-Region 1-5A selection, the four-star recruit had more than 20 offers before signing with Clemson.

Camron Thompson, Jenkins, Soph., OL

Thompson was a key man up front as Jenkins made an underdog run to the Class 5A state quarterfinals as a No. 4 seed. The 6-3, 300-pounder is the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles player Nolan Smith. He has offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, North Carolina State and UCF. He was All-Region 1-5A first team.

John Offer, Calvary Day, Sr., OL

Offer was an anchor on the line for a Calvary squad that averaged 387 yards per game while scoring 48 points per contest. He was All-Region 3-3A first team.

Zach Pearson, New Hampstead, Sr., OL

Pearson closed out an impressive high school career by earning All-Region 3-4A first-team honors once again. He anchored the line for a squad that averaged 391 yards and 35 points per game. The 6-6, 270-pounder has offers from UNC Pembroke, Charleston and Thomas More.

Tyson Gross, Savannah Christian, Sr., OL

Gross was a key man on an O-line that improved dramatically to help lead SCPS to the state title game. The All-Region 3-3A first team pick helped a line that paved the way for 236 yards rushing per game.

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian, Jr., ATH

Wall did it all for the Raiders. He rushed for 1,110 yards with 15 touchdowns and had 19 catches for 500 yards and five more scores. He added 382 yards in kick/punt returns and 73 yards in interception returns, returning three punts and a kickoff for scores to total 24 touchdowns. He added 26 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions on defense. The Region 3-3A first-team selection has offers from Shorter and Erskine.

Noah Jenkins, Bethesda Academy, Sr., RB

Jenkins was a difference-maker for a Blazers squad that won the SCISA Class 2A state title for the first state championship in program history. Jenkins rushed for 1,793 yards and had 27 total touchdowns, with 20 two-point conversion runs. He was first-team all-region.

Christopher Garrett, Bradwell, Sr., ATH

Garrett earned Region 1-5A Offensive Player of the Year honors after a breakthrough season. He threw for 2,426 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interception and rushed for 416 yards and eight touchdowns.

All-Greater Savannah First-Team Defense

Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian, Jr., DL

The 5-star defensive lineman has been rated as the top recruit, across all positions, for the Class of 2025. The 6-5, 295-pounder was named Region 3-3A Player of the Year and helped lead the Raiders to the state championship game by getting his first career touchdown on a pick-six in the semifinals. He had 97 tackles, including 31 for loss, with 17.5 sacks. Griffin has offers from schools including Alabama, South Carolina, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Georgia.

Walter "Buddy" Mathis, Calvary Day, Jr., DL

Mathis received a lot of recruiting interest in the offseason and lived up to the hype with another excellent season for the Cavs, leading a defense that had seven straight shutouts. The 6-3, 285-pounder was an All-Region 3-3A first team pick after the Cavs won a region crow and advanced to the state semis. He had 44 tackles, including 18.5 for losses and led the Cavs six sacks and 24 quarterback hurries. He has offers from all over the country including UGA, Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and USC.

Lorenzo Cowan, Jenkins, Sr., LB/DL

The senior edge helped Jenkins reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals as a No. 4 seed. Cowan was named Region 1-5A Defensive Player of the Year and had 76 tackles, including 11 for loss, with eight sacks and 12 QB hurries. He had eight passes defended and blocked three kicks. Cowan, committed to Kentucky, flipped to the Southern Cal, and will leave to join the Trojans on Jan. 4.

Rooster Bing, Savannah Country Day, Sr., DL/OL

Bing was a battler on both sides of the line. He had 67 tackles, 18 for losses, with five sacks and anchored an offensive line that averaged 35 points per game. The All-Region 3-3A first-team pick has offers including Savannah State and Marist.

Third Scroggins, Benedictine, Jr., DL/LB

Scroggins picked up his fourth recruiting star and was a dominating force defensively. The 6-3, 230-pound edge had 84 tackles, including 10 for losses, with 11 sacks and 14 quarterback hurries and was All-Region 3-4A first team.

Damion Guyton, Savannah Christian, Fr., DL

Guyton burst on the high school scene in Savannah with an offer from UGA already under his belt before playing a down. The 6-3, 210-pounder had 82 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, with 10 sacks and was All-Region 3-3A first team. He has offers from USC, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina in addition to UGA.

Wilkes Albert, Benedictine, Sr., LB

Albert was a standout once again, as the four-year starter was always in the middle of the action. He set the school career record for tackles with 383 back in Week 6 against New Hampstead. The Region 3-4A Co-Defensive Player of the Year finished with a team-high 121 tackles, including five for loss, with four sacks and an interception and a fumble returned for a touchdown. He finished with 443 career tackles, according to Maxpreps.com.

Bryce Baker, Benedictine, Sr., ATH

Baker, a four-year starter at linebacker, emerged as a top-notch running back and signed to play at Georgia Southern. He rushed for 633 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. He added 12 catches for 244 yards and three scores, and had 57 tackles, including 11 for loss with three sacks, two interceptions, five fumbles caused and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was named Region 3-4A Athlete of the Year.

Jaden Miles, Savannah Christian, Jr., LB

The 5-10, 180-pounder led SCPS with 145 tackles, 11 for loss, with three sacks and an interception. He also ran for 99 yards and three touchdowns, including a 24-yard scoring run in the state title game. Miles was first-team All-Region 3-3A.

Tanner Ennis, Bryan County, Sr., ATH

Ennis was named the Region 1-3A Division I Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. He helped Bryan County to the first region title in school history on the way to the state semifinals. He had 139 tackles, including 24 for loss, with a pair of sacks. On offense, he ran for 122 yards and a pair of scores and and caught 14 passes for 313 yards and six scores. He has an offer from Point.

Logan Brooking, Savannah Christian, Jr., ATH

Brooking was a standout on the defensive line and at tight end. He had 60 tackles with 11.5 for loss and six sacks. He also caught 38 passes for 543 yards and three scores. The 6-5, 220-pounder committed to Clemson as a tight end in November.

AJ Butts, Effingham County, Sr., ATH

Butts transferred to Effingham from Calvary Day and had a huge impact as he earned Region 2-6A Player of the Year honors after helping lead the Rebels to the region championship. He rushed for 618 yards and nine touchdowns and had 71 tackles. Butts committed to Mercer.

David Bucey, Savannah Christian, Sr., ATH

Bucey was a dominating presence on both sides of the ball. The Region 3-3A Athlete of the Year racked up 120 tackles, 18.5 for for loss, with a pair of sacks and an interception. He caught 56 passes for 809 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Bucey signed with South Carolina and will enroll early.

Trevor Strowbridge, Calvary Day, Sr., ATH

Strowbridge was a senior leader on both sides of the ball. On defense, he had 62 stops, including six for losses with four interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. He also led the Cavs with 468 yards rushing and scored 15 touchdowns. He was All-Region 3-3A first team.

Triston Randall, Bethesda, Sr., ATH

Randall was named the SCISA Class 2A Region 1 Player of the Year after he closed out his career helping the Blazers to the first state football title in school history. As a linebacker, he tied for the team lead with 70 tackles. As a quarterback, he threw for 1,986 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions and ran for 307 yards and 11 scores.

Jamari McIvory, Savannah Christian, Sr., DB

McIvory had 32 tackles with seven interceptions, including a pick-six, and was also a playmaker on offense with 297 yards rushing and four scores, with four catches for 90 and two touchdowns. The Northern Illinois commit also returned a kickoff for a score.

Gabriel Bauman, Richmond Hill, Jr., LB

Bauman was a consistent force with 114 tackles, including 11 for losses and four sacks. He was first-team All-Region 1-7A and helped lead Richmond Hill to a playoff berth.

Connor Ferguson, Benedictine, jr., P/K

Ferguson averaged 36.8 yards per punt and had touchbacks on 68% of his kickoffs. He converted 68 of 69 of his extra point attempts and was 8 of 19 on field goal attempts with a long of 46 yards and had 92 points on the season.

Second team offense

Barton Mixon, Savannah Country Day, Jr., QB

Nate Hayes, Effingham County, Sr., QB

Malachi Lonnon, New Hampstead, Sr., WR

Tyon Jones, New Hampstead, Jr., WR

Jeremiah James, Jenkins, Sr., ATH

Thomas Peters, Bethesda, Sr., WR

Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day, Jr., WR

Naseir Samuel, Benedictine, Sr., RB

Jacari Carney, Bryan County, Sr., RB

Bubba Chapman, Benedictine, Soph., ATH

Connor Ferguson, Benedictine, Jr., K/P

Bryan Thomas, Bradwell, Sr., WR

Doopah Coleman, Calvary Day, Jr., ATH

Keith James, Savannah Country Day, Sr., ATH

Ho'o Naki, Richmond Hill, Jr., OL

Brady Meglan, Effingham County, Sr., OL

Michael Henley, Bethesda, Sr., OL

John Good, Bryan County, OL, Sr.

Richaard Williams, St. Andrew's, Sr., ATH

Deshon Green, Jenkins, sr., OL

Andrew Nicholson, Savannah Country Day, Jr., OL

Ashton Anderson, South Effingham, Sr., OL

Sam Hensley, Calvary Day, Jr., OL

Kristopher Martin, Bryan County, Sr., TE

La'Don Bryant, Benedictine, Sr., WR

Kamari Maxwell, New Hampstead, Jr., ATH

Cash Ramirez, Savannah Country Day, soph., K

Tyler Kindle, Memorial Day, Sr., QB

Tyler Snipes, Memorial Day, Sr., OL

Second team defense

Jeremiah Thomas, Benedictine, Sr., DL

Tyler Scott, Savannah Country Day, jr., LB

Joe Polite, Effingham County, Jr., DL

Aaziah Scott, New Hampstead, Sr., DL

Quentin Morris, Calvary Day, Jr., DL

Chris Winfree, Bryan County, Jr., DL

Bryson Horton, Effingham County, Jr., LB

Jeremiah Washington, South Effingham, Sr., LB

Jameaz Cope-Effingham County, Sr., OLB/S

Kameron Blake-Mazes, New Hampstead, Jr., LB

Brody Dawson, Calvary Day, LB, Jr.

Cutter Powell, Calvary Day, Jr., LB

Sylvester Harris, Jenkins, Jr. LB

Brandon Baxter, Jenkins, Jr., LB

Raleigh Wesley, Bethesda, Soph., DB

Brandon McDonald, Richmond Hill, Jr., DB

Gary Cooper, Effingham County, Sr., DB

Micah Williams, Benedictine, Soph., DB

Dominic Martell, South Effingham, Sr., DB

Kamerion Lanigan, Bethesda, Sr., LB

Luke Holcombe, Bryan County, LB/OL, Sr.

Davion Banks, Bradwell, Jr., LB

Julien Zamora, Memorial Day, Sr., ATH

Honorable mention (offense and defense)

Beach -- Chandler Reid, Shareefe Morgan, Dakari Smith

Benedictine -- Talen Waddell, Ralph Scroggins, Areyion Guyton, Kam Cody, Larson Little, Ack Edwards, RaSean Matthews, Houston Jackson

Bethesda -- Caleb Dillon, Keshaun Wright, Isaiah Reynolds, Arlando Chaney, Jadyn Grant, Riley Alecock

Bradwell -- Antonio Wathour, Dayvion Tillman

Bryan County -- Sean Kelly Hill, Carson Nunn, Trevor Lanier, Allen Williams, Byron Lewis, Carlin Covington, Matthew Huff, Gebravion Collins, Elijah Mincey

Calvary Day -- Daimir Hicks, Jordan Tillman, John Swindell, Jordan Davis, Moses Echols, Brexton Bell, Emerson Leiws, Grady Shiver,

Effingham County -- Josh Ford, Jayden Evans, Ryan Wells, Christian Dillon, Jayden Marzette, Damion Gordon

Groves -- Lyric Johnson, Hezekiah Manning

Islands -- Isaac Harris, Jay'Den Sutton

Jenkins -- Todd Rhodes, Marquis Bush, Khayden Jones, Todd Rhodes, Dominique Johnson

Johnson -- Jayceon Little, Nashun Mitchell, Jashawn Lovett, Isaiah Scott

Liberty County -- Carlos Singleton, Jeramiah Payne, Ron Golden, Desmond Brown, Ryan Golden

Memorial Day -- Assir Best, Joe Barnes, Justus Robinson, Nathan Parker

New Hampstead -- Kyron Anderson, Jordan Sonnabend, Alex Kohles, Shaun Hamilton

Savannah High -- Stephen Fox Jr., Corey Roberson

Savannah Christian -- Noah Lewis, JT Howell, Jordan Dillon, Isaiah Redmond, Reid Penrose, Blaise Thomas, Athen Hudspeth

Savannah Country Day -- Josh Washington, Hyers Holland, Brooks Kleinpeter, RayRay Jackson, Hayes Beaver, Carson Cook, Athon Herrin

St. Andrew's -- Zayden Edwards, Joe Frazar, Tripp Jackson, Matt Licata, Charles Strain

South Effingham -- Shane Alvin, Gannon White, Q King, Aubrey Heath, Jaiden Washburn, Chase Whittle, Tyler Quick

Richmond Hill -- Josh Ulrich-Troupe, Brody Miller, Tad Christman, Lee Johnson, Aiden Grant, Caleb Easterling, Thomas Zimbalatti.

Windsor Forest -- Marquis Lonnon, Markee Eason, Zach Patterson, Jason Jackson

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Here are the top 2023 Savannah-area high school football players