See Ryan Williams, the Alabama football commit, at Alabama basketball vs. LSU

Alabama basketball had a notable visitor for the game vs. LSU.

Alabama football commit Ryan Williams, the five-star wide receiver from Saraland, was seen in the student section minutes before the game on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Williams is the No. 5 player and No. 3 receiver in the 2024 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite.

Jaylen Mbakwe, a five-star cornerback from Clay-Chalkville who has already signed with the Crimson Tide, was also with Williams at the game. Mbakwe is the No. 11 player in the 2024 class and the No. 2 cornerback.

Williams recommitted to Alabama this past week. He had decommitted from the Crimson Tide once Nick Saban retired on Jan. 10. But new coach Kalen DeBoer was able to successfully re-recruit him.

