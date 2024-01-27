Alabama basketball vs. LSU score: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over LSU on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide just wrapped up a significant win over in-state rival Auburn this past Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, and Nate Oats' team will look to build on that win with a victory over LSU. The Crimson Tide remains in a prime spot to contend for the SEC regular season title, tied for first place heading into the weekend. It needs to make sure to win the winnable games like the matchup vs. LSU in order to have a shot at a second consecutive SEC regular season title.

Meanwhile, LSU has had mixed success in conference play so far. The Tigers have beaten the likes of Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, but the Tigers have also lost to Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia. A win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa would be a big boost for Matt McMahon's program.

Alabama basketball score vs. LSU

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

