Alabama football lands Noah Carter, a former Washington signee

Noah Carter never played a down for Kalen DeBoer at Washington, but he's decided he wants to follow DeBoer to Tuscaloosa.

Carter, a 2024 signee, announced to On3 he will play for Alabama football.

Carter was set to be a freshman with the Huskies but decided to ask out of his national letter of intent after DeBoer's departure. He is listed as an Edge defender on Washington's 2024 roster, but Carter was a two-way player in high school at Centennial in Arizona. He had 11 sacks as a senior to go with eight receiving touchdowns. Carter also brought back two punt returns for scores.

He's listed at 6-foot-4, 228-pounds.

Carter was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 23 edge, per the 247Sports Composite.

Alabama has sustained losses at edge and receiver, both because of the NFL Draft and the transfer portal. Both of the Crimson Tide's starting edge defenders Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell declared for the draft. Meanwhile at receiver, all three starters from 2023 are gone; Jermaine Burton declared for the draft while Isaiah Bond and Malik Benson entered the transfer portal.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Noah Carter: Alabama football lands former Washington signee