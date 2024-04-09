SEE IT: 'One Shining Moment' after UConn wins national championship

The UConn Huskies achieved something no team had done since 2007: won back-to-back national titles.

With a 70-65 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday night, Dan Hurley's team completed their second-straight run through the NCAA Tournament after taking every shot from the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year Zach Edey, who scored 37 points in a losing effort.

In the end, the suffocating defense of the Huskies held Edey's teammates to 9-for-29 from the floor and 1-for-7 from three and out-rebounded the Boilermakers 35 to 28.

With timely buckets from Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle, who combined for 35 points on 12-for-26 shooting, 11 points and eight rebounds from Cam Spencer and harassing defense from Donovan Clingan, Connecticut pulled away in the second half for their 13th straight win and the national title.

After the nets were cut down, it was time for the Huskies faithful to revel in the annual March Madness tradition of "One Shining Moment," as they were the last team standing for the sixth time in school history.