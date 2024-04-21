J.D. Martinez to DH for Triple-A Syracuse this week, could possibly join Mets on Friday

J.D. Martinez had been out of game action since April 6, but the slugger made his return for the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday, and it sounds like there's a chance he's with the major league club by the end of the week.

Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Sunday that Martinez will DH for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday, and "hopefully he's a player for us on Friday."

Martinez had been shut down after receiving a cortisone shot to help with back stiffness, but he resumed swinging earlier this week.

In his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning for St. Lucie on Sunday, Martinez roped a single to left-center field.

Then, in the bottom of the second, Martinez ripped a double down the left field line.

Here are Martinez's highlights from Sunday: