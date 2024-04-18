Second place finish nets Icemen into playoffs

It’s time to grow out those playoff beards as the postseason is here for the Jacksonville Icemen! Once again the Icemen have put together a great season on and off the ice with a second place finish in the ECHL’s South Division while leading the entire ECHL in attendance for a second straight year.

The road to the Kelly Cup goes through the Florida Everblades, division rival of Jacksonville and the two-time defending ECHL Champions. The two teams will face off in a best-of-seven series starting Thursday night at 7pm inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Game two will also be in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

In addition to averaging over 8700 fans per game in the regular season, on Wednesday the Icemen were named the 2023-24 recipient of the League’s Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

