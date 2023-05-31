Which second-year 49ers players should make significant jump in 2023?

Jump or slump? Examining 49ers players entering second year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As they enter their sophomore season, NFL players have a tendency to make a jump, or slide into a slump and the 49ers are no exception.

Taking a look back at the club’s 2022 NFL Draft class, there are several players who are expected to make significant progress in the coming season. But there is also always potential for regression. Defensive back Ambry Thomas had momentum after a promising rookie season, but saw a significant dropoff in his snap counts in year two. Teammate Deommodore Lenoir saw a storyline completely opposite with a standout second year.

Wideout Brandon Aiyuk might have the most infamous second-year story, where after leading the team in receiving yards his rookie season, dealt with high expectations from coach Kyle Shanahan and a slip at the beginning of year two. After a copious amount of tough love from his head coach, the receiver has grown into an integral part of the 49ers' offense.

Here’s a look at the club’s players heading into their second season and how they might fare once the season starts.

DE Drake Jackson

Round 2, pick 61

The bar is set high for the USC product as he heads into his second season. After a quick start to his rookie campaign that included three sacks through Week 6, Jackson did not make an impact towards the end of the season. The lineman was not active for five of the last six contests, including playoffs.

Many players are affected by the rookie wall, with demands on a player much higher with three preseason matchups and a full 17-game slate once in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has already shared that there are high expectations for Jackson in 2023.

“Drake has been here all spring working out, doing the things that he needs to do to improve his game,” Walks said during his introductory press conference. “He’s gained a lot of weight, he’s in there with Kocurek and I’m just excited to see exactly what he’s going to do and how he’s going to progress in his second year.”

RB Ty Davis Price

Round 3, pick 93

With the addition of Christian McCaffrey to the team, there might not be a lot of opportunities for Davis-Price to make significant headway in his second season while in competition with Elijah Mitchel and Jordan Mason. Still, the expectations are that the second-year ball carrier could make an impact.

If the LSU product can get on the field he could be able to improve on his 34 carries for 99-yard statistics from 2022. The 49ers have dealt with injuries at running back in the past, but it will be tough to beat out the other running backs in the group.

WR Danny Gray

Round 3, pick 105

The 49ers drafted Gray to stretch the offense and provide a deep target for quarterback Trey Lance. Nothing went as planned. The SMU receiver appeared in 13 games but only recorded one catch for 10 yards and one carry for 9 yards while on the field for 87 offensive snaps.

The expectations for the third-round pick are high, but the receiver will need to put in the work before the season kicks off. Rookie receiver Ronnie Bell has already offered competition in the group that includes Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and veteran Chris Conley.

OL Spencer Burford

Round 4, pick 134

After starting 19 games for the 49ers at right guard as a rookie, Burford will have a new teammate on his right side. Colton McKivitz is the likely replacement for Mike McGlinchey who was signed by the Denver Broncos during free agency.

According to ProFootballFocus.com Burford only allowed 18 pressures in his rookie campaign — four sacks, six hits and eight hurries. With a new wingman, the club will be looking for consistency and improved protection.

To ensure a productive offense the 49ers will need to make sure the second-year guard does not see a slump.

DB Samuel Womack

Round 5, pick 172

The addition of free agent Isaiah Oliver and rookie Darrell Luter to the mix might make it difficult for Womack to make a huge leap in his second season. The Toledo defensive back appeared in 16 games, one as a starter as a rookie.

With Jimmie Ward signing as a free agent with the Houston Texans, the club has a void at nickelback but Oliver could have an early lead at the position. Womack could need to carve out a role on special teams to stay involved.

“Oliver is someone that I had the opportunity to go against being in that division,” Wilks said. “We sort of got the best nickel in free agency, so I’m excited about Oliver. He’s long, he’s physical, can tackle, can cover, he’s going to be a good blitzer for us, everything that we do within this defense.”

OL Nick Zakelj

Round 6, pick 187

For all intents and purposes, the 49ers' offensive line is set, but Zakelj will still be competing for time on the field. The second-year lineman has been improving, but for him to make a significant jump, a lot would need to be proven during training camp.

The Fordham product was in the field for 12 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams through his five appearances, but Zakelj is a solid backup. General manager John Lynch is hopeful for his development.

“Nick, just talking to our strength coaches, he’s a guy really having a great offseason,” Lynch said prior to the draft. “He’s just been here the entire time, making a lot of progress in terms of his strength, his explosion. He’s the right type of mindset and he’s a really good talent. I’m excited about his future.”

DT Kalia Davis

Round 6, pick 220

The Central Florida product spent his first season with the 49ers on the non-football injury list as a “red-shirt” after suffering an ACL injury in his final college season. With a full offseason with the club in the books, the defensive lineman should see a good amount of time on the field in preparation for his NFL debut.

Davis racked up 61 total tackles through three seasons with Knights —32 solo and 15 for a loss. Now the defensive tackle needs to put what he learned in the meeting rooms into play on the field and the 49ers staff believes he will be able to make an impact.

QB Brock Purdy

Round 7, pick 262

Purdy clearly made the biggest impact of the entire 2022 rookie class last season but what lies ahead depends on how the quarterback’s throwing elbow recovers. This week the Iowa State product will start throwing a football for the first time since undergoing repair on his ulnar collateral ligament back on March 10th.

If Purdy is able to return to full strength following surgery, the “leader in the clubhouse” will have every opportunity to make strides in his second season in the NFL. The 23-year-old may not be involved in team drills on the field until September but the preparation junkie won’t miss out on the mental work.

With a star-studded supporting cast that includes McCaffrey, Aiyuk, Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle, not to mention Trent Williams at left tackle, the sophomore quarterback is set up to succeed.

