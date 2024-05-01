SEC Unfiltered analyst predicts Texas’ ceiling, floor for 2024

The Texas Longhorns enter the SEC with confidence they can compete from Day 1. One SEC analyst appears to share that confidence about Texas.

Chris Phillips of SEC Unfiltered gave his best case and worst case scenario for Texas in the 2024 college football season. The worst case is favorable to what we might have predicted in past seasons.

Phillips gives the Longhorns a 12-win regular season ceiling and a nine-win floor. Given the projection comes from an SEC writer, it’s clear Texas’ 2023 season left an impression in the southeast.

There are probably worse case scenarios than 9-3 for Texas in the upcoming season. The Longhorns face Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M away from Austin and host Georgia. That said, the ceiling is as high as it’s been in a long while.

The likelihood is Texas fares respectably against its top opponents. The optimistic side of the above matchups is easy to find.

Michigan replaces 10 of 11 offensive starters. Like Michigan, Oklahoma replaces all five offensive linemen and breaks in an inexperienced starting quarterback.

Texas A&M uproots its offensive scheme from last season with a new head coach and offensive coordinator.

As for Georgia, the Longhorns face the Bulldogs at home.

Ceilings and floors can be difficult to predict accurately, but the best case for Texas is as good as nearly anyone else in the conference. The Longhorns look to live up to expectations in their first season in the SEC.

