An SEC program is trending to add former Notre Dame cornerback Micah Bell

Unfortunately for cornerback Micah Bell, his time playing for Notre Dame football was short.

During his freshman season, he registered just one tackle, kept his year of eligibility by redshirting then opted to move on from the Irish following spring practice. After just a few weeks as a free agent, it looks like Bell may be coming to a decision on where his next football home is, Vanderbilt.

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the Commodores are trending in his re-recruitment. As a recruit, Bell was ranked as the No. 258 overall player and 30th cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Vanderbilt is emerging as the program to beat for former Notre Dame defensive back and All-American recruit Micah Bell. https://t.co/k3ms1FW318 pic.twitter.com/OgauU4hZ0Q — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 9, 2024

Vanderbilt’s head coach is a familiar face, as former Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea runs the program. Bell would be a great addition for the former Notre Dame coach.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire