SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4
SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Arkansas vs Texas A&M, Florida at Tennessee, and Missouri at Auburn
Results So Far
Straight Up 33-8, ATS 23-16, o/u 22-17
Bowling Green at Mississippi State
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -30, o/u: 52.5
Kent State at Georgia
12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Georgia -46, o/u: 59
Missouri at Auburn
12:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 51
Florida at Tennessee
3:30, CBS
Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 62.5
Tulsa at Ole Miss
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -21.5, o/u: 65.5
Northern Illinois at Kentucky
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -25, o/u: 53.5
Arkansas at Texas A&M
7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 48.5
Charlotte at South Carolina
7:30, ESPNU
Line: South Carolina -22, o/u: 69.5
New Mexico at LSU
7:30, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: LSU -30.5, o/u: 45.5
Vanderbilt at Alabama
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -40.5, o/u: 58.5
