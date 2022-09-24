SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Arkansas vs Texas A&M, Florida at Tennessee, and Missouri at Auburn

Results So Far

Straight Up 33-8, ATS 23-16, o/u 22-17

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Mississippi State -30, o/u: 52.5

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: Georgia -46, o/u: 59

12:00, ESPN

Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 51

3:30, CBS

Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 62.5

4:00, SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -21.5, o/u: 65.5

7:00, ESPN2

Line: Kentucky -25, o/u: 53.5

7:00, ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 48.5

7:30, ESPNU

Line: South Carolina -22, o/u: 69.5

7:30, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: LSU -30.5, o/u: 45.5

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Alabama -40.5, o/u: 58.5

