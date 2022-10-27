SEC football Week 9 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game
The SEC football season keeps rolling with a light slate of games in Week 9. Florida vs. Georgia and Kentucky vs. Tennessee are the marquee matchups of the week.
USA TODAY Sports Network experts who cover the league are picking the winner of every game. Here are their records, followed by how they see this week's action playing out:
Emily Adams, Greenville News: 2-3 last week, 57-16 overall
Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: 4-1, 64-10 overall
Aria Gerson, Tennessean: 3-2 last week, 60-13 overall
Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: 3-2 last week, 57-16 overall
Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: 3-2 last week; 62-11 overall
Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: 4-1 last week, 64-9 overall
Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: 4-1 last week, 60-13 overall
Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: 3-2 last week, 59-14 overall
Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: 4-1 last week, 60-13 overall
Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: 3-2 last week, 61-12 overall
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: 3-2 last week, 61-12 overall
Arkansas at Auburn
Emily Adams, Greenville News: Arkansas
Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Arkansas
Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Arkansas
Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Arkansas
Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Arkansas
Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Arkansas
Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Arkansas
Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Arkansas
Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Arkansas
Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Auburn
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)
Emily Adams, Greenville News: Georgia
Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Georgia
Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Georgia
Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Georgia
Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Georgia
Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Georgia
Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Georgia
Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia
Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Georgia
Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Georgia
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia
Missouri at South Carolina
Emily Adams, Greenville News: South Carolina
Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: South Carolina
Aria Gerson, Tennessean: South Carolina
Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: South Carolina
Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: South Carolina
Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: South Carolina
Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: South Carolina
Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: South Carolina
Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: South Carolina
Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: South Carolina
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: South Carolina
Kentucky at Tennessee
Emily Adams, Greenville News: Tennessee
Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Tennessee
Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Tennessee
Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Tennessee
Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Tennessee
Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Tennessee
Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Tennessee
Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee
Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Tennessee
Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Tennessee
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Tennessee
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Emily Adams, Greenville News: Ole Miss
Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Ole Miss
Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Ole Miss
Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Ole Miss
Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss
Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Ole Miss
Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Ole Miss
Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss
Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Ole Miss
Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Ole Miss
