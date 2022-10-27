SEC football Week 9 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game

The SEC football season keeps rolling with a light slate of games in Week 9. Florida vs. Georgia and Kentucky vs. Tennessee are the marquee matchups of the week.

USA TODAY Sports Network experts who cover the league are picking the winner of every game. Here are their records, followed by how they see this week's action playing out:

Emily Adams, Greenville News: 2-3 last week, 57-16 overall

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: 4-1, 64-10 overall

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: 3-2 last week, 60-13 overall

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: 3-2 last week, 57-16 overall

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: 3-2 last week; 62-11 overall

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: 4-1 last week, 64-9 overall

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: 4-1 last week, 60-13 overall

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: 3-2 last week, 59-14 overall

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: 4-1 last week, 60-13 overall

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: 3-2 last week, 61-12 overall

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: 3-2 last week, 61-12 overall

Arkansas at Auburn

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Arkansas

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Arkansas

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Arkansas

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Arkansas

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Arkansas

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Arkansas

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Arkansas

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Arkansas

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Arkansas

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Auburn

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Georgia

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Georgia

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Georgia

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Georgia

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Georgia

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Georgia

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Georgia

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Georgia

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Georgia

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia

Missouri at South Carolina

Emily Adams, Greenville News: South Carolina

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: South Carolina

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: South Carolina

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: South Carolina

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: South Carolina

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: South Carolina

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: South Carolina

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: South Carolina

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: South Carolina

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: South Carolina

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Tennessee

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Tennessee

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Tennessee

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Tennessee

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Tennessee

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Tennessee

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Tennessee

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Tennessee

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Tennessee

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Tennessee

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Emily Adams, Greenville News: Ole Miss

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: Ole Miss

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: Ole Miss

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: Ole Miss

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: Ole Miss

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: Ole Miss

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Ole Miss

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Ole Miss

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) talks with head coach Kirby Smart during a time out in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

