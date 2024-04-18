Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 302 co-headliner

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will throw down in a pivotal middleweight clash in the UFC 302 co-main event.

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa preview

Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC), who dethroned Israel Adesanya to become champion, lost his middleweight title in a close decision to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January – a fight he thought he won.

Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) will also look to rebound. After outlasting Luke Rockhold in a Fight of the Night war at UFC 278, Costa dropped an entertaining decision to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 in February.

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa preliminary odds

According to preliminary odds on FanDuel, former champion Strickland is a sizable -215 favorite, and Costa is a +164 underdog.

How to watch Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 302

When: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

Streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie