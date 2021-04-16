Sean McVay on loaded NFC West: ‘It’s a pool I wouldn’t mind not being in’

When looking across the landscape of the NFL, there’s no doubt about which division looks like the strongest. Just as it was last season, the NFC West figures to be the best division in football again in 2021 – especially after the offseason moves made by the four teams.

The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford, the 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall, the Cardinals added A.J. Green, J.J. Watt and Rodney Hudson, and the Seahawks still have Russell Wilson – in addition to re-signing Chris Carson and Carlos Dunlap.

It was a fun offseason in the division, which should make for yet another entertaining and competitive season in the NFC West. Rich Eisen was talking to Sean McVay about that very idea but the Rams coach disagreed about it being a fun and deep pool.

“No it’s not fun. It’s really not a fun pool,” McVay replied. “It’s a pool I wouldn’t mind not being in, to be honest with you. It sure makes it fun for you to say, ‘Hey, how’s it swimming in the deep end six times a year, Sean?’”

That comment came after Eisen and McVay discussed the 49ers’ bold move to trade all the way up to No. 3 overall, giving up their first-round pick this year and two future firsts, as well as a third-rounder.

The 49ers can assume Trevor Lawrence will be the first overall pick, and that Zach Wilson will go second to the Jets. But they don’t know for sure what will happen. However, McVay is convinced – like everyone else – that the 49ers know who they will be getting, whether it’s Trey Lance, Justin Fields or Mac Jones.

Knowing Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, McVay seems sure the 49ers have a guy in mind.

“I do think everything was done with a plan in mind, while also knowing I’m sure they’re still really ironing it out to make sure,” he said. “But I’d have a tough time believing, knowing how intentional Kyle is about everything and John and those guys in San Francisco that they didn’t feel good no matter what the scenario is about either one or two guys or a few being available at that third pick when you give that much up to go up.

“I think there was an intentionality that no matter what happens with those first two picks, we’re going to feel great about giving this up and what we’re going to acquire in the player that we choose at the three spot.”

The Rams don’t know who the 49ers’ quarterback will be in their two meetings next season, be it a rookie or Jimmy Garoppolo. But regardless, San Francisco should be highly competitive after getting several key players back from injury.

