Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett explains silent cadence for a fan

When he’s done playing football it appears that Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett may be going into the real estate business. He’s already earning a part-time living from it and is now the team’s official realtor. However, Lockett has a lot of hobbies and he has expressed interest in broadcasting previously.

Over the weekend, Lockett showed why he could make a sharp TV analyst one day. Here’s No. 16 explaining how silent cadence works for a fan.

This is all silent cadence. Mostly used for away games. Every team has 2-4 different silence cadence so defenses still have to honor the snap. If defense is jumping snap consistently then you hit them with the double cadence. “Offsides”The game within the game. https://t.co/6HD9Pu8pP0 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) April 7, 2024

Lockett is coming off a bit of a down year, having posted 79 catches, 894 yards and three touchdowns with a 64.8% catch rate. Those were his worst numbers since he became a full-time starter in the 2018 season.

Lockett recently restructured his contract, taking a significant pay cut in order to stay in Seattle. While he still will be under contract next season all of the guaranteed money is in 2024, which makes him a good candidate to be a salary cap casualty next March. Fans should enjoy Lockett now while they can still see him on the field.

