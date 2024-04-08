Advertisement

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett explains silent cadence for a fan

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

When he’s done playing football it appears that Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett may be going into the real estate business. He’s already earning a part-time living from it and is now the team’s official realtor. However, Lockett has a lot of hobbies and he has expressed interest in broadcasting previously.

Over the weekend, Lockett showed why he could make a sharp TV analyst one day. Here’s No. 16 explaining how silent cadence works for a fan.

Lockett is coming off a bit of a down year, having posted 79 catches, 894 yards and three touchdowns with a 64.8% catch rate. Those were his worst numbers since he became a full-time starter in the 2018 season.

Lockett recently restructured his contract, taking a significant pay cut in order to stay in Seattle. While he still will be under contract next season all of the guaranteed money is in 2024, which makes him a good candidate to be a salary cap casualty next March. Fans should enjoy Lockett now while they can still see him on the field.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks top-30 visits tracker ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

Seahawks go QB at No. 16 overall in this first-round forecast

3 teams are talking to the Seahawks about trade-up scenarios 

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire