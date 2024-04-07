3 teams talking to the Seahawks about trade-up scenarios

The Seahawks are in a good position to trade down in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Currently slated to pick at No. 16 overall, they are likely outside the territory where they can land an elite quarterback prospect or a blue chip defensive piece. While there’s something to be said for taking the best lineman available when they’re on the clock the best use of that pick will most likely be moving down and adding more capital.

If they want to do that, they have options. According to Chad Forbes, three teams are discussing trade-up scenarios with Seattle: the Eagles, Packers and the Commanders.

Worst kept secret? Eagles / Packers / Redskins all discussing trade up scenarios with Seahawks — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) April 4, 2024

One potential exception to the rule is the status of Washington quarterback Michael Penix, who thrived under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb the last two seasons. If he’s still available at 16 then all bets are off and Seattle has to at least seriously consider picking him. If he’s not, then trading down is definitely the best move they can make.

