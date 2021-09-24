Seahawks Week 3 injury report: 3 players ruled out vs. Vikings

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks will be without their starting right tackle in Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings. Brandon Shell has been ruled out, as have Dee Eskridge and Rashaad Penny. Benson Mayowa is listed as questionable. On the bright side, Bryan Mone appears ready to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game.

Here is Seattle’s full Week 3 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Freddie Swain

Back

DNP

Limited

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Limited

Limited

Full

RB Chris Carson

Resting veteran

Limited

Full

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

Full

Limited

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

Full

Limited

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Knee

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Full

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Limited

Full

LS Tyler Ott

Illness

Full

