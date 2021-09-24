Seahawks Week 3 injury report: 3 players ruled out vs. Vikings
The Seahawks will be without their starting right tackle in Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings. Brandon Shell has been ruled out, as have Dee Eskridge and Rashaad Penny. Benson Mayowa is listed as questionable. On the bright side, Bryan Mone appears ready to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game.
Here is Seattle’s full Week 3 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Freddie Swain
Back
DNP
Limited
Full
–
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Limited
Limited
Full
–
RB Chris Carson
Resting veteran
Limited
Full
–
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
Full
Limited
DNP
–
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
Full
Limited
DNP
–
WR D.K. Metcalf
Knee
Full
–
–
–
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Full
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Marquise Blair
Knee
–
Limited
Full
–
LS Tyler Ott
Illness
–
–
Full
–
