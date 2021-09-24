Seahawks Week 3 injury report: 3 players ruled out vs. Vikings

Associated Press

Kirk Cousins moved last week into fourth place on Minnesota's career list for games started by a quarterback, even though it might seem as if he just arrived with the Vikings. For all the skepticism that has followed Cousins through his NFL career, spiking with each market-rate contract he has signed and increasing again this year in light of his anti-vaccination stance, he has fast become one of the most productive and reliable quarterbacks in the history of a franchise long lacking stability at the sport's most vital position. The problem, of course, is the Vikings (0-2) don't have any victories to show for it after defeats at Cincinnati (27-24) and at Arizona (37-34).