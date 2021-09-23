Seahawks signing tight end Jace Sternberger to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly signing former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger in the aftermath of his release, per his agent Mike McCartney.

A new addition for Seattle: Jace Sternberger https://t.co/SQowQnorUG — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 22, 2021

The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft following his productive career at Texas A&M. After not recording any stats in his rookie season, he put up 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in 12 games in 2020.

Sternberger received a two-game suspension from the NFL earlier this year for an incident in which he drove drunk while on anti-depressants and fell asleep at the wheel back in February 2020. Green Bay released him after his suspension ended.

