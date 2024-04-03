Seahawks make big trade with 49ers in this 7-round 2024 mock draft

The Seahawks have a problem going into the 2024 NFL draft. While they were right to re-sign Leonard Williams, the trade to get him in the first place was far from ideal. As a result, they have no second-round pick this year. After they pick at No. 16 overall in the first round they won’t be on the clock again until the third at No. 81 overall. In the meantime, a whole lot of great prospects will come off the board while Seattle has to sit and watch… unless they make a trade.

In our latest seven-round Seahawks 2024 mock draft we made a deal with the devil, moving down to the second-to-last spot in Round 1 by pulling off a big trade with the 49ers. We sent San Francisco pick Nos. 16 and 102 overall in exchange for Nos. 31, 63 and 94 overall, plus a second-round pick for the 2025 draft. Here’s how the full seven-round mock played out.

