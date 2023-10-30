Seahawks acquire Leonard Williams for 2024 second-round, 2025 fifth-round picks

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams played his final game for the Giants on Sunday.

NFL Media reports that the Giants have traded Williams to the Seahawks. They will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for the veteran.

Williams was traded to the Giants by the Jets in 2019 and played out the 2020 season under the franchise tag. He signed a three-year deal with the Giants ahead of the 2021 season and has an $18 million base salary this year, but the deal will reportedly be reworked with the Giants paying a portion of his remaining compensation before the trade becomes official.

Williams has 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks in eight games this season. He joins Frank Clark as new additions to the front seven for the Seahawks, who moved into first place in the NFC West with Sunday's win over the Browns.

The Giants fell to 2-6 with their overtime loss to the Jets on Sunday and Williams may not be the only piece they move in what's quickly becoming a lost season for them.