Scottish gossip: Montgomery pleads for 'patience'

Nick Montgomery has pleaded for patience, pointing out that Hibernian's new investors knew he needed four or five new players in a summer rebuild of the squad, amid renewed calls for the head coach to be sacked after Saturday's 4-0 home defeat by Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is keen to sign veteran defenders Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon as they prepare to leave Hibernian this summer but reckons he will face serious competition from every club in the Scottish Championship. (Fife Today)

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has stressed "there will be signings" in the summer as Ibrox defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson continue to be linked with the Englishman's current club, Al-Ettifaq. (Glasgow Times)

Fulham are preparing to enter the battle with Celtic and Ipswich Town to sign Queen's Park winger Aiden McGinlay, but the Scottish Championship club still hope to tie down the 17-year-old, who could leave for just £70,000 in compensation, to a professional contract. (Football Insider)

Former Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock is poised to join the board of Torquay United in England's sixth tier. (Press & Journal)

Furious Rangers have called for action after right-back and captain James Tavernier was once again targeted by missiles during Saturday's Old Firm derby defeat away to Celtic and left "lucky" to avoid a serious injury. (Glasgow Times)

Israel's women's team should be banned from taking part in the women's Euros 2025 qualifiers ahead of their match against Scotland, a Greens councillor has said. (The National)