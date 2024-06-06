USA stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup super over

T20 World Cup, Group A (Dallas)

Pakistan 159-7 (20 overs): Babar 44, Shadab 40; Kenjige 3-30

USA 159-7 (20 overs): Monank 50, Jones 36*

Match tied - USA won in a super over

The United States pulled off one of the biggest shocks in cricket history by beating Pakistan in a super over in Dallas.

Pakistan looked to be avoiding embarrassment at the T20 World Cup before Nitish Kumar hit the final ball of the US innings for four to tie the scores at 159.

Sloppy for large parts of the game, Pakistan fell apart in the tie-breaker. Mohammad Amir bowled three wides, one of which the co-hosts also pinched two extra runs from.

The US scrambled to 18-1, leaving Pakistan to chase 19 off left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar. When 14 were needed off four balls, Kumar made another crucial intervention, this time holding a magnificent catch at long-off to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed.

With seven required from the last ball, Shadab Khan could only take a single, sparking joyous celebrations among the American players and supporters.

All this at the end of a riveting contest, one which fluctuated in the burning Texas sunshine.

Pakistan recovered from 26-3, including an astonishing catch from America’s Steven Taylor, to post 159-7.

The US were cruising in the chase, at one stage needing only 56 runs from seven overs with nine wickets in hand.

Pakistan forced the super over and should have escaped, but the US completed the first upset of this expanded World Cup, one that gives them every chance of reaching the Super Eights.

After beating Canada in their opening game, they may now need only one win in their remaining group matches against India and Ireland in order to qualify.

Pakistan, winners in 2009 and beaten in the final by England in 2022, are already at risk of an early exit and must somehow regroup for a showpiece clash against fierce rivals India in New York on Sunday.

Super over ignites World Cup and US cricket

This tournament was taken to the US in a bid to finally raise the profile of cricket in America. If a match like this and a performance like this from the home team does not do the job, one wonders what will.

Monank Patel’s team showed they are worthy of the support of the nation and that they belong at cricket’s top table.

The United States only played their first T20 international in 2019, have never before played in a T20 World Cup and have not previously played Pakistan in an official international.

Here, they were outstanding, expertly drilled by coach and former Australia batter Stuart Law. The American bowlers rarely erred, their fielding was immaculate and their batting was composed.

It was only the greater experience of Pakistan that kept them in the contest and somehow forced the super over. Instead of grasping their second chance, Pakistan imploded.

Aaron Jones, who ended the match 36 not out, cut the first ball for four, leading to Amir spraying the ball to all parts. The US, who ran well all day, pinched runs from some comical Pakistan fielding.

The target of 19 felt like a large one and Netravalkar, a former India Under-19 international, held his nerve. Nitish’s wonderful catch sealed the deal.

Even when they are at their best, Pakistan are capable of self-destruction. Here, they were out of form and undercooked, prime to be overturned.

The US pounced in magnificent fashion, sealing the greatest moment in the country’s cricketing history.

Captivating contest gets fitting finale

This was a captivating game of cricket, an instant World Cup classic and one that ignites this tournament.

Fielding first on a baking hot morning, the US took three wickets in the first five overs, partly thanks to Taylor’s slip catch to remove Mohammad Rizwan. Swooping to his right to hold the ball one-handed just above the turf, Taylor’s grab will be remembered just as long as the stunning result.

Pakistan fought back through a stand of 72 between Babar and Shadab. Captain Babar, so often criticised for his slow strike-rate, held the innings together with 44 off 43 balls. Shadab, who made 40 off 25, hit back-to-back sixes off Jesse Singh in the 10th over to give the innings momentum.

The US had only ever made more than their target of 160 twice when batting second in T20 internationals, but their batters were calm and Pakistan’s star-studded attack wayward.

Monank added 36 for the first wicket with Taylor and then 68 with the classy Andries Gous, only for the States to wobble when Gous was out for 35 and Monank 50 in successive overs.

Pakistan slowly regained control, but star batter Jones remained. Twenty-one were needed from the final two overs, then 15 off one.

When the equation became 12 off three balls, the US were floored, only for Jones to pump a Haris Rauf full toss for six over the leg side.

A single left five off one, and Nitish somehow squeezed the final delivery over mid-off for four to set up the drama of the super over.