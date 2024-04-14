Scottie Scheffler lives up to his No. 1 ranking by winning his second Masters title

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. Scheffler won the Masters on Sunday for the second time in three years. (Ben Jared / PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler said all last week that he would pull out of the Masters if his expectant wife went into labor during the tournament.

Instead, Scheffler delivered a second green jacket.

The world’s No. 1 player was true to form Sunday, remaining steady through “Amen Corner” when the rest of his top competitors got wobbly during that brutal stretch comprising 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta National.

It was the second Masters victory for Scheffler since 2022, and this third win in the past four events. Last month, he won both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship, and finished tied for second in the Houston Open.

Scheffler, who shot a four-under-par 68 on Sunday, won the Masters at 11 under par (277), beating runner-up Ludvig Aberg (281) by four strokes.

At 27, Scheffler is the fourth-youngest player to win multiple Masters, behind Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.

At one point in the final round, there was a four-way tie atop the leaderboard among Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Aberg.

Collin Morikawa hits from the fourth tee during the final round of the Masters on Sunday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

But Morikawa and Aberg found the water on 11 and double-bogeyed, and Homa doubled 12 when his tee shot rolled into the bushes above the green. Scheffler, meanwhile, played Amen Corner in bogey, par, birdie and emerged with a three-shot lead. Morikawa, Homa and Tommy Fleetwood tied for third at four under.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, are expecting their first child at the end of the month. She usually caddies for her husband in the Masters Par-3 Contest but didn’t make the trip from Texas this time.

“Meredith is resting up, we're a few weeks away,” Scheffler said during the ESPN broadcast. “We could not get the OK from the doctor.”

