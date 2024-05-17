Scottie Scheffler Jumps Up to 3rd Place at PGA Championship After Arrest While Rory McIlroy Drops Down

Scheffler was arrested just hours before the tournament began as he was attempting to bypass a traffic stop at Valhalla Golf Club

Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images; Andy Lyons/Getty Images (L) Scottie Scheffler; (R) Rory McIlroy at 2024 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship rankings have taken a surprising turn after a dramatic start to the second round on Friday, May 17.

Following Scottie Scheffler's early-morning arrest at the Valhalla Golf Club — which resulted in a felony charge and multiple misdemeanors — the 27-year-old American golfer climbed the ranks from 10th place to the third spot during Friday's second round as of the afternoon.

Collin Morikawa ranks first as of Friday afternoon, with Xander Schauffele in second. Scheffler secured the third seed with six birdies and one bogey in his round.

According to the Washington Post, fans cheered as Scheffler arrived at the golf club after he was released from police custody. The outlet reported that a spectator at the tournament yelled out, “Scottie! I need your lawyer’s number," as Scheffler took the course.

Scheffler, the world No. 1 golfer, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police after he attempted to bypass a blocked-off area where a pedestrian had been hit and killed by a bus driver outside the Valhalla Golf Club.

According to public records, Scheffler faces a felony charge of second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as multiple misdemeanor charges including third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Scottie Scheffler of the United States

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington witnessed the incident, which he said happened around 5:45 a.m. local time.

Darlington said the golfer tried to drive around the crash by way of the median — and continued to drive despite a police officer instructing him to stop. When Scheffler finally did stop the car, he was pulled out of the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. ET without bail, Major Jason Logsdon of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections told ESPN. He was seen arriving back at Valhalla Golf Club shortly after 9:30 a.m.



Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at 106th PGA Championship

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, who took the course three days after he filed for divorce from wife Erica Stoll, fell in the tour's rankings to the 9th spot as of Friday afternoon, where he's in a three-way tie with American golfer Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai of the United Kingdom.

McIlroy was spotted practicing for the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club on May 15, noticeably sans wedding ring.



The PGA Championship concludes on May 19.



