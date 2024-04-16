Scottie Scheffler celebrated his Masters victory at a Dallas dive bar

Scottie Scheffler said he was going to try to enjoy his latest victory, a four-shot triumph at the 88th edition of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday.

“I will go home, soak in this victory tonight,” he said during his winner’s press conference after shooting 4-under 68 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler, who won the green jacket for a second time, did just that. When he got back to Dallas, he paid a visit to the Inwood Tavern to celebrate. Scheffler rocked the green jacket over the outfit he wore in the final round —though he did swap out his hat.

Scottie got home and went straight to the iconic dive bar Inwood Tavern to celebrate last night. What an absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/yuK0ys2qw7 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) April 15, 2024

Scheffler had a private jet on standby not far from the course in case wife Meredith went into labor prematurely — they are expecting their first child later this month — and flew home Sunday night. During his press conference, he admitted that he was anxious to get home to his wife.

“In my head, all I can think about right now is getting home,” Scheffler said. “I’m not thinking about the tournament. I’m not thinking about the green jacket. I’m trying to answer your questions and I’m trying to get home.

“I wish I could soak this in a little bit more. Maybe I will tonight when I get home.”

Scheffler’s festivities don’t appear to rival the next-level British Open celebration in Ireland that commenced shortly after Shane Lowry won the British Open at Royal Portrush in 2019, but props to Scheffler for soaking in the triumph at one of his hometown’s old-school bars.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek