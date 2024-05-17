Scottie Scheffler Arrested and Charged with Assaulting Police Officer on Drive to PGA Tournament

The golfer, who in April won his second major championship at the Masters, was released hours later

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Scottie Scheffler in April 2024

The second round of the PGA Championship got off to a dramatic start for Scottie Scheffler on Friday, May 17, when Louisville Metro Police arrested the World No. 1 golfer as he was attempting to bypass a traffic stop and enter the Valhalla Golf Club.



Scheffler, according to public records, faces a felony charge of second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as multiple misdemeanor charges including third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.



ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington witnessed the incident, which he said happened around 5:45 a.m. local time.



Nearly an hour earlier, around 5 a.m., a man was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus as he attempted to cross the street. Traffic to the golf course had been stopped and the second round, previously scheduled to start at 7:15 a.m., had been delayed by PGA of America officials to 8:35 a.m.



Scheffler, Darlington said, had tried to drive around the the crash by way of the median — and continued to drive despite a police officer instructing him to stop. When he finally did stop the car, he was pulled out of the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.



"Right now, he's going to jail, and there's nothing you can do about it,” the arresting officer told Darlington, he claimed, after Scheffler asked the reporter, “Can you help?”



Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections Scottie Scheffler's mugshot

Darlington shared video footage of the arrest to X.



Scheffler, 27, was released at 8:40 a.m. ET without bail, Major Jason Logsdon of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections told ESPN. He was seen arriving back at Valhalla Golf Club shortly after 9:30 a.m.



Later, on his Instagram Story, Scheffler claimed he had been instructed to drive by police.



“This morning, I was proceeded as directed by police officers,” wrote Scheffler. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.”



“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” he continued. “I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”



The new father, who welcomed son Bennett with his wife Meredith just days earlier on May 8, went on to share his sorrows about the pedestrian death Friday morning.



“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning,” he wrote. “It truly puts everything in perspective.”



Police told PEOPLE the man, who has not been named, died on the scene.



Said the PGA of America said in a statement released to the media: “This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. "This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones."

Meanwhile PEOPLE has reached out to Scheffler's attorney, Steven Romines, for comment.



The lawyer has chalked the incident up to a”miscommunication,” telling ESPN on Friday that the officer who attempted to stop Scheffler wasn't part of the regular event-traffic detail at Valhalla Golf Club.



"They are allowed to go through, that's why they have the credential and the wave-through," Romines told the outlet. "He was unaware there had been a wreck, and he proceeded like they'd been instructed to. He did exactly as he was instructed to enter the premises."

