Scott Drew staying at Baylor after considering Kentucky men's basketball job

Kentucky's search to find a replacement for men's basketball coach John Calipari will no longer include Scott Drew. The longtime Baylor coach is staying with the Bears after discussions with the Wildcats, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced.

Drew posted a statement on social media Thursday that reaffirmed his commitment to Baylor.

"In our program, we strive to put Jesus first, then others, then ourselves," the statement said. "We truly believe God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor, surrounded by the best people and community anyone could be blessed to have. We are grateful for the support of (athletic director) Mack Rhoades, President (Linda) Livingstone and the entire Baylor family, and we look forward to working together to bring more championships to Waco."

Baylor coach Scott Drew calls a play during his team's game against Oklahoma at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

Drew as hired by Baylor in 2003 with the program reeling after the firing of coach Dave Bliss with the school involved in an NCAA investigation that was triggered by the murder of player Patrick Dennehy by teammate Carlton Dotson. Drew was forced to rebuild the program from scratch with sanctions that included a multiple-year postseason ban, a limited games schedule and major scholarship reductions.

Drew has 446–244 record with 12 NCAA Tournament appearances at Baylor but didn't have didn't have a winning season until the Bears went to the tournament in 2008. It was their first appearance since 1988. They would go to the Elite Eight two seasons later and again in 2012. Baylor made its first Final Four trip on 51 years when it reached the national semifinals in 2021. The Bears defeated Gonzaga to win its first national title that season. They have been eliminated in the second round the past three seasons.

His decision to pass on Kentucky means the Wildcats job remains open with uncertainty about the current roster. There are decisions to be made by current players and an incoming class that is among the best in the country. Already leaving are Rob Dillingham, who declared the NBA draft, and Aaron Bradshaw, who entered the transfer portal before Calipari announced his departure from the school Tuesday.

Calipari went 410-123 during his time at Kentucky, winning a national title in 2012 and reaching four Final Fours. He was introduced as new coach at Arkansas on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baylor's Scott Drew passing on Kentucky men's basketball coaching job