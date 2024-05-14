Scheffler 'prepared' for US PGA after birth of son

Scottie Scheffler said he had received many congratulations and words of advice from other players who are fathers as he prepares for the US PGA Championship [Getty Images]

World number one Scottie Scheffler says he is "as prepared as possible" for this week's US PGA Championship after he and wife Meredith welcomed their first child.

Scheffler, 27, announced the birth on Monday, with son Bennett having been born on 8 May.

Two-time Masters winner Scheffler has spent time on the practice range at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky as he aims to win a third major title of his career.

His participation in the tournament, which starts on Thursday, had been in doubt, as there had been no public confirmation of his son's birth.

Now, though, he is ready to go.

"If anybody has got any diaper advice, I could use it," Scheffler joked to the Golf Channel.

"I had high expectations of what that would feel like [to be a dad] and those were far exceeded. I thought it would be pretty great and it's a pretty amazing feeling."

Scheffler had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first child since his Masters victory at Augusta National in April. Meredith stayed at home in Texas as her husband emotionally celebrated winning a second Green Jacket.

Despite having a three-week absence from playing in order to spend time with his family, Scheffler said his preparations for golf's second major of the season have been "pretty decent".

He said: "It took a little longer than anticipated for him to come, but I was able to get some good prep work in. Obviously, not my usual stuff with him being born in the middle of last week; I took a more significant break than I would have, but I wouldn't trade it for anything.

"It was so fun to get home and spend some time with him and Meredith and just hang out and be a dad for a few days. It was fun times at the Scheffler house, for sure."

Scheffler is looking for a fifth win in six starts. He took victory at Bay Hill and The Players in March and added Masters and Heritage wins in April. He fell only marginally short in the other tournament during his run, finishing one shot behind winner Stephan Jaeger at the Houston Open six weeks ago.

Asked what he can do to stay focused as he chases more trophy success, Scheffler said: "I think just mentally, being as present as I can, being committed to my shots, not worrying about the results of things - just being committed to what I'm doing.

"I want to be as prepared as possible in an event and standing here today, I feel like I'm as prepared as possible. I feel like my game is in a good spot and looking forward to competing this weekend."