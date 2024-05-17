Scheffler Faces Felony Charge After Incident at PGA Championship

Set to tee off in round two of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville (Ky.), Scottie Scheffler was detained, handcuffed and later charged with a felony after an apparent misunderstanding with an officer.

The world’s No. 1-ranked golfer was driving a car when he encountered police redirecting traffic. Officers were rerouting cars after a man was hit and killed by a shuttle bus at around 5 a.m. this morning while crossing a bus lane outside the club.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Scheffler tried to “drive past a police officer” when an officer “attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car.” After Scheffler stopped his vehicle, he was ordered to exit and did so. According to Darlington, an officer “shoved” Scheffler against the car and then placed him in handcuffs.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer as well as third-degree criminal mischief, disregarding signals from a traffic officer and reckless driving.

Second degree assault is a class C felony in Kentucky and refers to intentionally causing injury to another, including through use of a dangerous instrument. (A vehicle could be considered a dangerous instrument.) A conviction on a class C felony carries a potential prison sentence of five to 10 years.

The other charges are lower-level but still serious. Criminal mischief in the third degree refers to destroying or damaging property without the right to do so or a reasonable ground to believe the person has a right; it can also refer to tampering with the property of another. It can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail. Disregarding traffic signals makes it illegal to disobey a visual or audible signal from an officer and interfere with traffic, and it can carry a short jail stay as well.

Scheffler was released from custody on his own recognizance (meaning he did not have to post bail) and returned to the course to start his second round at 10:08 a.m. ET. Expect his attorneys to argue he has been over-charged, and that the incident has been blown out of proportion. If the premise of the felony charge is Scheffler injuring an officer through his car, Scheffler could argue the officer initiated the contact on the car by (based on what Darlington reported) attaching himself to the car. Scheffler will likely insist he lacked the requisite intent or knowledge to commit assault.

The role of video evidence and eyewitness testimony–including from Darlington–could prove crucial in Scheffler’s defense. The defense will contend any injuries and damage were accidental, and to the extent that account is corroborated by others who were present and from videos taken on phones, the more likely it is that Scheffler will be exonerated.

In addition to criminal concerns, Scheffler must also weigh the potential impact of the charges on his endorsement deals. Those deals likely contain morals clauses, which allow an endorsed company to terminate or suspend a deal when an athlete encounters a reputation-damaging controversy. Those clauses normally do not require a criminal conviction or even a charge. A few years ago, fellow golfer Justin Thomas lost a deal with Ralph Lauren after he was heard making a bigoted comment. Scheffler has deals with brands including Nike, TaylorMade, Rolex, Veritex, NetJets and Golf Forever.

Scheffler released a statement to ESPN late Friday morning in which he forecasts his likely legal defense: he had no intention of breaking the law and tried his best to comply with what he saw and heard.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” Scheffler said. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

