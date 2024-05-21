Scheffler back to work at Colonial and Stricker returns to Senior PGA in Michigan

PGA TOUR

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9.1 million. Winner's share: $1,638,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Emiliano Grillo.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship.

Notes: Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is in the field after his wild week at the PGA Championship. The arraignment on his arrest for not following police orders was postponed until June 3, the week of Memorial. ... Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in all but one tournament this year. That was a tie for 17th in The American Express. ... Colonial has gone through a course renovation led by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner that was completed in about 11 months. ... Colonial is the longest-running host course of a regular PGA Tour event dating to 1950. The 1949 tournament was canceled by historic rain. ... Ben Hogan (1946-47 and 1952-53) is the only player to repeat. Jordan Spieth finished second, won and finished second from 2015 through 2017. ... The top 50 in the world ranking after this week are exempt from British Open qualifying. ... Club pro Michael Block received another sponsor exemption after missing the cut last week in the PGA Championship. ... The field features four of the top 10 in the world.

Next week: RBC Canadian Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Course: Harbor Shores Resort. Yardage: 6,852. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $630,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last tournament: Doug Barron won the Regions Tradition.

Notes: Steve Stricker, who decided to withdraw from the PGA Championship last week because of a crammed schedule, is back to defend his title. ... Hale Irwin, Sam Snead and Eddie Williams are the only players to successfully defend since the Senior PGA Championship began in 1937. ... This is the sixth time the Senior PGA has been held at Harbor Shores. Players from Britain have won three of the previous five — Roger Chapman, Colin Montgomerie and Paul Broadhurst. ... The field includes 40 club professionals 50 or older. ... Tracy Phillips of Cedar Ridge Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the only club pro to compete in the PGA Championship and the Senior PGA this week. ... Padraig Harrington, Rich Beem, John Daly, Shaun Micheel and Y.E. Yang also competed at Valhalla last week as past PGA champions. None made the cut. ... This is the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

Next week: Principal Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

SOUDAL OPEN

Site: Antwerp, Belgium.

Course: Rinkven International GC. Yardage: 6,940. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $416,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Simon Forsstrom.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship.

Notes: The tournament starts the continental European part of the schedule. Except for the U.S. Open in North Carolina next month, the European tour won't leave the continent again until October. ... The Belgian players in their national open include Thomas Pieters, who is now with LIV Golf, and Nicolas Colsaerts, a Ryder Cup assistant captain. Thomas Detry is playing on the PGA Tour this week, fresh off his tie for fourth in the PGA Championship that got him into the U.S. Open and next year's Masters. ... The field includes Adrian Otaegui, who narrowly missed the cut in the PGA Championship. He is three spots behind LIV's David Puig in the race for the final spot in the Olympics for Spain. Otaegui won the tournament in 2018. ... The tournament dates to 1910 and features past champions Henry Cotton and Walter Hagen, the only American to win the Belgium Open.

Next week: European Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

VISIT KNOXVILLE OPEN

Site: Knoxville, Tennessee.

Course: Holston Hills CC. Yardage: 7,222. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Rico Hoey.

Points leader: Tim Widing.

Last tournament: Harry Higgs won the AdventHealth Championship.

Next week: UNC Health Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Nelly Korda won the Mizuho Americas Open.

Next week: U.S. Women's Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Last tournament: Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Houston on June 7-9.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Mizuno Open, JFE Setonaikai GC, Okayama, Japan. Defending champion: Kensei Hirata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Danish Golf Challenge, Odense Eventyr Golfc, Odense, Denmark. Previous winner: Matteo Manassero. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Baines, France. Previous winner: Linn Grant. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: KitKat Cash & Carry Pro-Am, Irene CC, Centurion, South Africa. Defending champion: Louis Albertse. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: ResortTrust Ladies, Kansai GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Yamashita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: E1 Charity Open, Ferrum GC, Yeoju-gun, South Korea. Defending champion: Shinsil Bang. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/web/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf