Saves and Steals: On the hot seat

A handful of closers get on the board this week with their first saves. Much of the pitching landscape is still getting settled in to start the season. But we had some teams give us more questions than answers, including the Phillies and Twins. And some are already on the hot seat. Tanner Scott and Jose Leclerc are on watch, while Will Smith may have already ceded the ninth-inning role to James McArthur. We'll dig into all that in this week's closer rankings and examine some deep-league hitters that can contribute in the speed department.

Tier 1: At the Top

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Díaz recorded his first two saves of the season against the Reds. He's looked excellent, striking out eight batters with one walk and one hit allowed over five innings. Clase is up to four saves with six strikeouts and no walks or runs allowed through five outings. It's early, but the whiffs and strikeouts missing last year are back. And if he's striking batters out again, he'll be up here in the rankings all season.

Tier 2: The Elite

Evan Phillips - Los Angeles Dodgers

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Phillips has been one of the better closers through the first two weeks, locking down four saves for the Dodgers with seven strikeouts and one run allowed through 5 2/3 innings. Last season, we occasionally saw Phillips work high-leverage spots before the ninth inning. That doesn't seem to be the case this year. He could be in line for over 30 saves in Los Angeles.

Iglesias secured his first save with a scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks, then gave up two runs on Tuesday as he protected a three-run lead against the Mets for his second save. He's only struck out two batters through four innings, and his fastball velocity is down a tick. But slow starts aren't out of the norm for Iglesias.

Hader falls from the top tier after three consecutive outings with at least one run allowed. Chalk it up to a bad week. He held on for the save Sunday against the Rangers for his first of the season and tossed a scoreless inning in a tie game against the Royals on Tuesday. It was a mixed week for Muñoz, as well. He walked four batters to bring home the winning run in a loss against the Brewers, then bounced back with a save the next day and a win on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

After giving up two runs in his season debut, Doval locked down his first save and a win with a pair of impressive outings, recording five of his six outs via strikeout. Meanwhile, Fairbanks had no fun in Colorado. He gave up three runs and was charged with the loss against the Rockies last Friday. The team went to Colin Poche and Shawn Armstrong for saves the next two days. Fairbanks got the save chance on Tuesday against the Angels, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two for his first save before striking out the side in a scoreless inning for his second save Wednesday.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Craig Kimbrel - Baltimore Orioles

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Adbert Alzolay - Chicago Cubs

Holmes bounced back from a blown save last week to record his two more this week, giving him a league-leading five saves through two weeks. He has only three strikeouts across six innings but has yet to walk a batter.

Kimbrel has looked good so far, operating as the closer for one of the better teams in the American League. He's struck out seven batters with one run and no walks allowed through four innings while recording two saves.

Bednar's struggles continue. He gave up four runs on Tuesday against the Tigers for his third blown save. His velocity looks fine. And he only walked his first batter of the season in Tuesday's outing. But perhaps his command just isn't all there yet, given his slow start to the season due to his spring training lat injury. The 29-year-old right-hander should have a long leash on the closer role, but you should add Aroldis Chapman to your watchlists. Chapman has struck out eight batters with one walk through his first 4 1/3 innings of work.

Helsley recorded a pair of saves, giving him three. He followed with a blown save against the Phillies on Monday. The strikeouts haven't been there for Helsley in the early going, but the fastball velocity is back up to 100 mph after being a couple ticks down this spring.

Díaz picked up his first two saves this week. He's allowed one run over his last four outings after giving up three on his season debut. In San Diego, Suarez has been one of the better closers through two weeks, with four saves, eight strikeouts, and one run allowed across six innings. It's earned him a bump in the rankings, as he could end up being a great value if he can hold the closer role for the Padres all season.

Jansen has walked five batters with six strikeouts through four innings but has yet to allow a hit or a walk while converting three saves. For the Cubs, Alzolay recorded his first save on Friday against the Dodgers, then blew an opportunity Monday against the Padres. He followed with a clean ninth inning, striking out one against the Padres with a four-run lead. It's encouraging that despite talk of Alzolay being used outside the ninth inning, he's operated as the primary closer in Chicago.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Jose Alvarado - Philadelphia Phillies

Kevin Ginkel - Arizona Diamondbacks

Abner Uribe - Milwaukee Brewers

Mason Miller - Oakland A's

Michael Kopech - Chicago White Sox

Foley has proven to be one of the best early pickups this fantasy season. He locked down his third save in another scoreless outing on Tuesday against the Pirates. Manager A.J. Hinch has shown the willingness to use Foley in high-leverage spots before the ninth inning, but he'll be in line for most saves in Detroit.

The same can be said for Alvarado, who recorded his second save Saturday against the Nationals. He was used in the eighth inning Monday against the top of the Cardinals lineup, with Jeff Hoffman getting the save chance in the ninth. Hoffman blew the save chance but has been otherwise solid in the early going. Alvarado had pitched in three of four games going into Wednesday, so Hoffman got the ninth once again against the Cardinals and converted his first save. Manager Rob Thomson will mix and match based on matchups late in high-leverage situations. Still, Alvarado should get the larger share of save chances.

Ginkel gave up two runs to the Braves on Friday to blow a save opportunity, then bounced back with back-to-back saves on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Rockies. Paul Sewald has resumed a throwing program but is still likely a couple of weeks away from a return from an oblique strain that landed him on the injured list to start the season.

Uribe continues to work as the primary closer in Milwaukee with Devin Williams out. He blew a save on Friday against the Mariners but fell in line for the win. He pitched the ninth inning on Tuesday with a four-run lead over the Reds and worked around a hit and a walk, striking out three.

Miller has been impressive pitching out of the bullpen in Oakland. If only the A's could come by more save chances for the 25-year-old flamethrowing right-hander. He got his first save chance on Tuesday against the Rangers and pitched a clean inning with two strikeouts. He's up to ten strikeouts with two runs allowed across six innings of work.

Kopech is another starter-turned-closer. The 27-year-old right-hander has his fastball really playing up in relief, throwing high-90s and generating plenty of swing-and-miss. He converted a two-inning save on Tuesday for his second of the year. Like the A's, the White Sox may not produce many save chances for Kopech.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

Carlos Estévez - Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Jose Leclerc - Texas Rangers

James McArthur - Kansas City Royals

Tanner Scott - Miami Marlins

Griffin Jax/Brock Stewart/Steven Okert - Minnesota Twins

Chad Green - Toronto Blue Jays

Estévez has tossed four scoreless innings to start the season, converting three saves in the early going. He's only struck out two batters but has allowed just one hit and no walks. The velocity is down for Estévez, and he's not generating many whiffs so far. Still, he has a secure hold on the closer role for the Angels.

Finnegan recorded his third and fourth saves this week, but he truly is just getting by. The 32-year-old right-hander has four walks with four strikeouts and three runs allowed over five innings of work. Hunter Harvey has looked impressive in the early going. He dodged a serious injury after blocking a comebacker with his glove hand on Tuesday. He's someone to watch if Finnegan continues to allow too many baserunners and hard contact in save situations.

You have to wonder how much longer the Rangers are going to go with Leclerc. He's allowed eight runs over five innings, allowing runners to score in four of his five outings with two losses and a blown save. Manager Bruce Bochy has expressed confidence in Leclerc, noting it's early in the season. But keep an eye on veterans David Robertson and Kirby Yates as potential replacements if Leclerc doesn't turn things around.

It seems the Royals have seen enough from Will Smith, as McArthur might be settling in as the team's new closer. He picked up two saves and a win this week with three scoreless outings. McArthur has looked better after a shaky start and should be added where saves are needed in deeper leagues.

Scott is another closer operating on thin ice. He's seen his control issues resurface, with more walks (nine) than strikeouts (six). Anthony Bender has been the team's best reliever in the late innings. He could be first in line to take over as closer if the team moves away from Scott in the ninth. Scott converted his first save on Wednesday, getting the last five outs against the Yankees, but not before loading the bases in the eighth and ninth innings.

Jax and Stewart are talented enough to close, but it's anyone's guess who will get the ninth inning on a daily basis. Manager Rocco Baldelli doesn't have a set order, instead going with a matchup-based committee approach. Left-hander Steven Okert has seen the last two save chances, converting one. Jhoan Duran is aiming to throw a bullpen session by the end of the week as he rehabs from an oblique injury. It may not be worth rostering a Minnesota reliever outside of deeper leagues if chasing saves.

The Blue Jays have turned to Green to fill in as the team's closer with Jordan Romano out. He picked up two saves this week. Though, his run as the closer looks to be short-lived. Romano and Erik Swanson are set to begin a rehab assignment this week and should return to action shortly after.

Tier 6: If You Must

Tyler Kinley/Justin Lawrence - Colorado Rockies

Injured

Devin Williams - back

Jordan Romano - elbow

Jhoan Duran - oblique

Paul Sewald - oblique

Steals Department

The first big callup to shake up the fantasy landscape occurred this week when the Orioles promoted Jackson Holliday from Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit two homers with one steal while slashing .333/.482/.595 over 10 games. While it would be smart to temper expectations for the 20-year-old infielder, he could make a difference across the board after slugging 12 homes with 24 steals across the minors in 2023. Though, it's unlikely he's available outside of the most shallow leagues. Among players already impacting the speed department, Lane Thomas and Elly De La Cruz led the way in steals over the last seven days with four each. And it was great to see Ronald Acuña Jr. get going with three steals, all coming Tuesday against the Mets. Tampa Bay teammates Jose Siri and José Caballero were recommended last week, and both had excellent weeks at the plate with three more steals. While Siri is still out there in only 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, Caballero is more widely available at 24 percent. The Nationals have been the most aggressive team on the bases so far, leading baseball with 25 steals. Rookie third baseman Trey Lipscomb is responsible for four stolen bases after adding three this week. And outfielder Jacob Young has already contributed four steals across only 23 plate appearances. He's taken over at center field in Washington with Victor Robles on the injured list nursing a hamstring injury. Neither Lipscomb nor Young offer much outside of speed, so they should only be considered in 15-team leagues and deeper.

