Saturday NASCAR schedule at Dover

NASCAR Cup teams will practice and qualify ahead of the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for showers in the morning with cloudy conditions, a high of 63 degrees and a 19% percent chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Also, the ARCA Menards Series East race, postponed from Friday, will be held after the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 29

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)

11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series East race (125 laps, 125 miles, live on FloRacing, will air at 11 a.m. ET on May 7 on CNBC)

