Sarah Dowland on Her New Documentary Sue Bird: In the Clutch, the WNBA, and Caitlin Clark: Podcast

Documentarian Sarah Dowland joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her documentary, Sue Bird: In the Clutch, which follows the life and career of WNBA star Sue Bird. Listen to the new episode above, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The filmmaker, who is also behind the legendary visual effects for several Harry Potter and Matrix films, talks about what initially drew her to Bird’s story. More than just a WNBA legend, Bird’s journey in the league touches on themes of misogyny, the mythololzation of athletes, and personal perseverance.

Of course, Dowland addresses the great coincidence of having the film debut during a marquee year for women’s basketball, as Caitlin Clark enters the professional league. With more eyes than ever on the WNBA, it’s just as important to look at the leagues’ past as it is its future.

Listen to Sarah Dowland talk about her new documentary Sue Bird: In the Clutch and more above, or watch the interview below. To keep up to date with all the latest from Kyle Meredith With… follow on your favorite podcast platform; and stay up on all our series — including our new comedy series Long Time No See — by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

