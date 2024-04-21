Santiago Rodríguez had a goal and an assist as NYCFC beats DC United 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez had a goal and an assist, 20-year-old Julián Fernández scored for the second consecutive game and New York City FC beat D.C. United 2-0 Saturday night.

Hannes Wolf, on a breakaway, ran onto a ball played down the right side by Mounsef Bakrar and tapped a pass to a charging Rodríguez for a one-touch finish from the center of the area that gave NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute.

Rodríguez stole the ball in the attacking third, outraced a pair of defenders down the right side and then played a cross to Fernández for a one-touch finish from near the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time to cap the scoring.

New York City outshot D.C. United 22-7 overall, 8-1 on target.

Alex Bono had six saves for D.C. United (2-3-4).

NYCFC (3-4-2), which lost four of its first five to open the season, has won back-to-back games is unbeaten in four straight since.

New York City's Matt Freese had one save and recorded his first shutout of the season. The 25-year-old, in his second season with the club after five with the Philadelphia Union, had career highs with 10 starts and five clean sheets in 2023.

