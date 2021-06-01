San Francisco Giants debut special Pride uniforms, first MLB team to do so

The San Francisco Giants will debut special uniforms to honor the LGBTQ+ community this week, the team announced on Tuesday, the first day of Pride Month.

The move will make the Giants the first team in Major League Baseball to incorporate the 11 Pride colors into an on-field uniform.

“We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community,” Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement.

The team’s jerseys will feature the Giants logo in the Pride colors on their sleeve and hat, starting with their game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Saturday — which is the third of their four game series with the Cubs.

The custom uniforms are similar to what the Giants’ High-A affiliate did back in 2019, which made them the first MiLB team to wear Pride-themed uniforms.

Every day we're honored to be an @SFGiants affiliate, but having been the first affiliated @MiLB team to wear custom #PRIDE jerseys back in 2019, today we feel just a liiittle more honored seeing this news 🥰



Flashback: https://t.co/FDhNLzpdbz#GoEms x #SFGiants https://t.co/scVYanTmml pic.twitter.com/A0fDnSqbzG — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 1, 2021

