Sam Ficken, Denzel Mims among Jets’ Studs & Duds in Week 11 loss to Chargers

While the Jets fell short for the 10th time this season in Sunday’s 34-28 loss, it wasn’t a typical loss for Gang Green.

The Jets went into the break down 24-6 in a game that looked like an absolute rout. Dowell Loggains forgot his top three receivers existed, while the Jets had no answer for Justin Herbert or Keenan Allen. Herbert threw for 277 yards in the first half, while Allen went over 100 yards receiving.

Then, the roles reversed. The Jets offense enjoyed an offensive surge that led to 20 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Jets had a chance to tie the game at the end, but they ultimately came up short in another game that was a tale of two halves.

Let’s take a look at New York’s best and worst from the Week 11 loss.

Dud: QB Joe Flacco

Fresh off a bye week, Joe Flacco regressed to the norm. On his first throw of the game, Flacco had Jamison Crowder on a simple out route deep in his own territory. The veteran quarterback threw the pass as if it was guaranteed to be a completion. The only thing that was guaranteed was that it would be returned for six the other way, as Tevaughn Campbell gave the Chargers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. After a lackluster first-half, Flacco bounced back, but it wasn't enough. It was too little, too late. He found Breshad Perriman in stride for a 49-yard touchdown, but his other deep passes were inaccurate, especially on the team's final drive. Flacco finished Sunday's game, 15-30 passing with 205 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Dud: DL Nathan Shepherd

The Jets have had a lot of dumb penalties this season, but Nathan Shepherd's unfathomable error takes the cake. Shepherd was given a 15-yard roughing penalty after Herbert already gave himself up. Shepherd shoved Herbert, who was standing up after sliding. It's been a rough go of things for the third-year player out of Fort Hays State. He's often been the odd man out on the defensive line and had not been consistently active until New York lost Kyle Phillips for the season. Plays like that are why Shepherd's snaps have become few and far between this season.

Stud: DL Henry Anderson

Henry Anderson put together his best performance of the year on Sunday. After Los Angeles' opening drive, Anderson came through to block a punt and set the Jets up in a perfect position to get off to a hot start. Even though the wheels began to fall off for Gang Green on the defensive side of the ball, Anderson still found himself in the middle of everything. While this last stretch of football is probably his last go around with Gang Green, Anderson made the most of Sunday's loss. He compiled five total tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a 0.5 sack.

Dud: K Sam Ficken

Sam Ficken had a chance to cement himself as the Jets' starting kicker going forward. He did anything but that. Ficken missed two extra points on Sunday. It didn't end up mattering, but the Jets would've had a chance to pull off a road upset if Ficken's extra points were made. While Sergio Castillo was once viewed as a short-term fix for Ficken, who was dealing with a groin injury, he may end up outright winning the job. In three games. Castillo hit six of seven field-goal attempts while connecting on all four of his extra points attempts. His lone miss was blocked.

Stud: WR Denzel Mims

After not targeting Denzel Mims in the first half, the Jets figured out that getting the rookie involved was a good idea. Mims is an unbelievable talent who's going to be really good. When the Jets threw the ball his way, the second-round pick out of Baylor either went up and made a play or drew a penalty. He finished Sunday's contest with three catches on eight targets for 71 yards. Even though Mims was likely interfered with multiple times on the final drive, he still put together another promising performance.