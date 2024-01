The Saints waived cornerback Cameron Dantzler on Monday.

Dantzler has bounced between the practice squad and active roster all season. He has played two games, but none since Oct. 1.

He has seen action on nine special teams snaps but has no stats.

The Vikings made him a third-round pick in 2020, and he spent three seasons in Minnesota.

In his career, Dantzler has played 36 games with 27 starts and has three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 17 passes defensed.