Saints 53-man roster, practice squad going into Week 7

The New Orleans Saints have exited the bye week and are now preparing for their “Monday Night Football” game with the Seattle Seahawks, which makes for a great opportunity to go over the 53-man roster and practice squad as they currently stand.

While a number of players have been designated to return from injured reserve, we’re only including those who have been activated for Monday’s kickoff. Here’s the full list of players with the team, organized by position with jersey numbers:

Quarterbacks

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile as he greets teammate quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

#2 Jameis Winston

#7 Taysom Hill

#15 Trevor Siemian

#16 Ian Book

Running backs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

#41 Alvin Kamara

#24 Dwayne Washington

#28 Devine Ozigbo

#30 Ryquell Armstead (practice squad)

#33 Lamar Miller (practice squad)

#40 Alex Armah Jr. (fullback)

#46 Adam Prentice (fullback, practice squad)

Tight ends

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

#82 Adam Trautman

#83 Juwan Johnson

#45 Garrett Griffin

#86 Ethan Wolf (practice squad)

Wide receivers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

#1 Marquez Callaway

#11 Deonte Harris

#12 Kenny Stills

#88 Ty Montgomery

#80 Chris Hogan

#84 Lil’Jordan Humphrey

#14 Kawaan Baker (practice squad)

#17 Kevin White (practice squad)

#18 Easop Winston Jr. (practice squad)

Offensive tackles

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

#72 Terron Armstead

#71 Ryan Ramczyk

#74 James Hurst

#67 Landon Young

#66 Jordan Mills (practice squad)

Guards and centers

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) block Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

#78 Erik McCoy

#75 Andrus Peat

#51 Cesar Ruiz

#76 Calvin Throckmorton

#64 Will Clapp

#65 Caleb Benenoch (practice squad)

#77 Forrest Lamp (practice squad)

Special teams

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

#4 P Blake Gillikin

#6 K Brian Johnson

#49 LS Zach Wood

Defensive ends

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) celebrate a defensive stop in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

#94 Cameron Jordan

#90 Tanoh Kpassagnon

#96 Carl Granderson

#98 Payton Turner

#57 Jalyn Holmes

Defensive tackles

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley carries for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) to defeat the Saints in overtime during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 27-21. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

#99 Shy Tuttle

#97 Malcolm Roach

#95 Albert Huggins

#70 Christian Ringo

#52 Montravius Adams

#91 Josiah Bronson (practice squad)

Linebackers

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) lines up for a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

#56 Demario Davis

#20 Pete Werner

#55 Kaden Elliss

#53 Zack Baun

#50 Andrew Dowell

#47 Lakiem Williams (practice squad)

Safeties

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) run onto the field prior to an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

#27 Malcolm Jenkins

#43 Marcus Williams

#22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson

#48 J.T. Gray

#38 Jeff Heath

#31 Bryce Thompson (practice squad)

Cornerbacks

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in action against Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

#23 Marshon Lattimore

#29 Paulson Adebo

#21 Bradley Roby

#26 P.J. Williams

#35 KeiVarae Russell (practice squad)

#37 Dylan Mabin (practice squad)

#36 Jordan Miller (practice squad)

