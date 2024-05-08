Sac Republic FC advances in U.S. Open Cup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the country. It began during the 1913-1914 season, 100 years before Sacramento Republic FC’s inaugural season (2014).

Republic FC made history two years ago, advancing to the final of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup against Orlando City SC.

Sac Republic FC’s run in the the 2024 U.S. Open Cup has yet to be written.

Entering this year’s tournament in the Round of 32, Republic FC beat Monterey Bay FC on Tuesday night at Heart Health Park, 2-0.

Both of the goals in the match were scored in the first half. The first goal was actually scored by a Monterey player into his own goal; in the 27th minute, the ball deflected off of the leg of Kai Greene into the net.

Four minutes later, Kieran Phillips scored a more ‘traditional’ goal, using his left foot to make the score 2-0 in favor of Sac Republic FC.

Sac Republic FC, which remains unbeaten this season (6-0-4), will head to Rhode Island for a match this Saturday, continuing its regular season. It will play its next match in the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 16 on either May 21st or May 22nd at home against the San Jose Earthquakes from Major League Soccer.

