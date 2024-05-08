Rydel signs new three-year Stockport contract

Ryan Rydel signed for Stockport from Fleetwood in April 2021 [Rex Features]

Wing-back Ryan Rydel has signed a new three-year deal with League Two champions Stockport County.

The 23-year-old has played 83 times since joining from Fleetwood Town just over three years ago and will now stay at Edgeley Park until 2027.

Although he has not featured since September after damaging knee ligaments in training Rydel is set to be back to full fitness for preseason training.

Stockport finished four points clear at the top of League Two to seal their return to the third tier for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Boss Dave Challinor said Rydel needs to use his anterior cruciate ligament injury as "motivation for a new challenge in League One" and that next season will be a "big one for him".

"He needs to mature and establish himself into a consistent, reliable League One player, which we all feel he has shown that he can do if he focusses on what he needs to do day-to-day to improve and progress," Challinor said.

“The contract extension gives him the time to do that now it has been agreed and signed, and we are all looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Teenage midfielder Cody Johnson has also agreed new terms with the club.

The 19-year-old has made 12 appearances for Stockport - including four in League Two this season - and has signed a one-year deal.