Alabama football 5-star signee QB Julian Sayin intends to enter transfer portal, per ESPN

Alabama football is set to lose one of its top signees.

Julian Sayin, the five-star quarterback who joined the Crimson Tide in December, intends to enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported Friday.

Sayin was the top ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class and was a signature addition to the No. 2 class Nick Saban delivered for his final signing day. Sayin took part in Rose Bowl practices with Alabama in Pasadena and figured to be the future at the position. But with Kalen DeBoer taking over as coach upon Saban's retirement, the Crimson Tide roster has experienced a shakeup.

Alabama lost other five-star players who were freshman this past season in safety Caleb Downs and tackle Kadyn Proctor. Both entered the transfer portal this week.

DeBoer added a quarterback on Thursday via the portal in former Washington quarterback Austin Mack, so it seemed likely at least one quarterback would transfer with Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Sayin on the roster.

That quarterback turned out to be Sayin.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Julian Sayin: Alabama quarterback intends to enter transfer portal, per ESPN